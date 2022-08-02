Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 2: Aarohi tells Abhimanyu about Akshara’s secret plan

The Birlas and the Goenkas come together to celebrate Akshara’s birthday but everything is not alright between Abhimanyu and Akshara. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi doesn’t miss any opportunity to separate Abhimanyu and Akshara; she doesn’t disappoint this time either. Read this article to find out what happened in the latest episode. (Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 1: Akshara gets upset as she's unable to meet Dr Kunal)

Abhimanyu’s loving gesture for Akshara

The birthday celebration of Akshara starts with a blast as the entire family dances and sings. Later, Abhimanyu comforts her with unlimited hugs and showers love upon her. Everyone brings gifts for Akshara. Harshvardhan also sends his blessings through Anand and leaves everyone emotional. Shefali and Parth also convince Abhimanyu to reveal his gift. However, Abhimanyu’s gift isn’t easy for everyone to understand.

Abhimanyu unveils his gift and to everyone’s surprise, it’s a hoodie. While all husbands buy diamonds, jewels, and other expensive gifts for their wives, Abhimanyu chose a simple hoodie for Akshara. To this, Akshara remains astonished and Abhimanyu explains his choice. He tells everyone that Akshara has her passion and dreams which have become his dreams now. However, she gets caught up with others’ needs and wishes often. So, the hoodie is for her to separate herself from the world and focus on herself. Akshara feels overwhelmed and Manish praises Abhimanyu for his wise and loving gesture. Though there is someone who doesn’t want to see them happy. And it’s Aarohi who sulks in the corner and looks for an opportunity to distance the two. Keep reading to know more.

Aarohi reveals Akshara’s secret

Akshara gets busy with the celebration and forgets about the prior incidents at the shrine, but Aarohi hasn’t. Meanwhile, Suvarna, Suhasini, and Manish worry about Kairava and Anisha’s relationship. They plan to talk to Mahima and Anand about her whereabouts. Kairav stops them but their panic continues. Where is Anisha now? Will she come back and if she does, will Anish and Kairav reunite? Keep reading HT highlights to find out the answers.

Finally, Aarohi gets the opportunity she has been waiting for. Akshara’s driver comes to give her the offerings from the shrine. During this time, Aarohi tells Abhimanyu about the offerings and where it came from. Abhimanyu confronts Akshara and asks her why she lied to him. While Akshara can’t answer, Abhimanyu persists and she has to reveal the truth. She shocks everyone with her motives. Abhimanyu is stunned to know that Akshara is looking for Dr Kunal Khera, but it would be interesting to see if she will ever succeed.

In the next episode, Birla and Goenka families get both a shock and another reason for celebration. On one hand, Abhimanyu’s last hope comes back and on the other, Kairav’s Anisha returns to the scene. Stay tuned for more updates.

