Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update August 1: Akshara gets upset as she's unable to meet Dr Kunal

Aarohi has vowed to sabotage Abhimanyu’s career and destroy any hope that Akshara might have to help him. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she succeeds in her plans, but Akshara is not going to give up so easily. Read this article to know the full story. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 30)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshara waits at the shrine

Akshara has been looking for Dr Kunal who is perhaps the only hope for Abhimanyu’s future. She finally finds some clue about his whereabouts. She lies to everyone in the house and leaves for this shrine where Dr Kunal comes every year. Unfortunately, Aarohi figures out her

plan and follows her to the shrine. Akshara waits for the doctor all day and asks around if anyone has seen him there. Aarohi also keeps an eye on her to make sure she sabotages her plan. The moment Aarohi realizes her plan and notices that the doctor has come, she comes to Akshara and distracts her.

Akshara engages in the conversation with Aarohi and misses Dr Kunal as he passed by her. Later, she finds out that her last hope has already left the premises and she couldn't meet him. Aarohi celebrates her victory, but it seems like the game is not over yet. Akshara is still determined to find the doctor and do everything possible to get Abhimanyu well again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu surprises Akshara

Back at the Birla house, the Birlas and the Goenkas are ready to surprise Akshara. As soon as she enters, they begin a dance performance. The entire family performs for Akshara as she searches for Abhimanyu. He comes with a blast and leaves Akshara in awe. The entire family dances and celebrates Akshara’s birthday with many more surprises to come. After the dance, Suvarna and Suhasini sing for Akshara and the rest of the family follows. Everyone gives their blessings to Akshara and expresses their gratitude for having her in their lives.

Akshara feels overwhelmed and the tears of joy start pouring out. Abhimanyu gets worried for her and takes her inside to comfort her. Akshara regrets that she couldn’t help Abhimanyu as she missed the only doctor who can treat him. Abhimanyu tries to calm her down, but she continues to cry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episodes, Abhimanyu’s pain and struggle with his injury keep on rising and he feels more and more broken with time. He performs a song for Akshara but fails in completing his performance. Keep reading for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.