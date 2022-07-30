Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 30: Abhimanyu plans surprise for Akshara’s birthday

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu makes an elaborate plan to surprise Akshara on her birthday. On the other hand, she is busy looking for Dr Kunal Khera for Abhimanyu. Aarohi again tries to sabotage Akshara’s plans to help Abhimanyu. Read this article to know the full story. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 29)

Abhimanyu makes a cake for Akshara

The Birla house is unusually joyous today as both the Birla and the Goenka families come together to organise Akshara’s birthday. Kairav helps Abhimanyu and Neil to make Akshara’s birthday cake. Manjari teases them on their cooking skills. However, there is something that bothers Abhimanyu more than the remarks on his cooking. As his hands continue to shake, he is not able to work on the icing properly. He feels insecure about his capabilities and Kairav comforts him and reminds him of all the work he has already done. They then send Abhimanyu to rest.

Back in the room, he practices his song and plays the guitar for Akshara. His hand injury makes it hard for him to do anything. He worries if he will be able to throw a satisfactory party for Akshara. He struggles to practice the guitar again. The excitement of Akshara’s birthday reaches the Birla Hospital as Rohan distributes sweets to the staff. Anand leaves early and Harshvardhan also sends his blessings and gifts for Akshara.

Aarohi follows Akshara

In the previous episode, we saw Akshara leaving for the shrine to look for Dr Kunal Khera who comes to the same shrine every year on that particular date. She prays at the shrine for Abhimanyu’s health. Later, she finds out that the doctor comes there in the evening only. She waits for him around. Aarohi gets suspicious as she notices Akshara is not going to the music teacher but in the opposite direction. She follows Akshara and reaches the shrine. She figures out Akshara’s motive for coming there.

She decides to prevent Akshara from meeting Dr Khera as she doesn’t want Abhimanyu to get better. It will be interesting to see if Akshara will be able to win over this challenge and find the miracle doctor or if Aarohi succeeds in sabotaging her plan.

In the next episode, we will see who wins this challenge– Akshara who wants to help Abhimanyu or Aarohi who wants to destroy his career? Akshara will also receive her surprise party back at home, but it will be Abhimanyu who will actually get surprised after finding out who Akshara has been looking for. Keep reading HT highlights for more written updates.

