Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 29: Akshara tries to find Dr Khera for Abhimanyu's treatment

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara begins her intense search for Dr Khera, who is perhaps the only doctor who can help Abhimanyu. After the news that there is a 95% chance of losing his hand completely if he goes along with the treatment, Abhimanyu is completely broken. The effect of his shattered dreams can be seen in his temperament also causing more issues for the Birlas. Read this article to know the full story.

Abhimanyu plans Akshara’s Birthday

In the previous episode, we saw how Abhimanyu’s anger creates a scene at Akshara’s auditions, subsequently making breaking news in the city. Abhimanyu’s students make fun of him for losing his mind over his hand injury. Abhimanyu overhears the conversation and feels demotivated. However, he doesn’t let his emotions affect his class and teaches the students calmly, following which the students feel regret. Akshara also gives the students a befitting reply to their allegations. Harsh stands there observing it all.

Abhimanyu feels helpless in his conditions and fears losing it all, even Akshara. The following day, he realizes he hasn’t started planning for Akshara’s birthday. Finally, he feels a little distracted from his hand injury and the entire family gets busy with planning Akshara’s birthday. Lots of fun and enthusiasm transpires in the Birla household suddenly as the family engages in the celebration instead of worrying about Abhi’s injury. Abhimanyu even informs the Goenkas who have already planned special gifts for Akshara. Aarohi gets jealous and plans to sabotage Akshara’s birthday party. Keep reading HT highlights to find out Aarohi’s next evil move.

Akshara finds Dr. Khera

Akshara remains unaware and unaffected by the sudden jolly mood in the house as the family keeps her party a surprise. She is befallen by Abhimanyu’s worries and her main motive now is to find Dr. Khera to help Abhi. She looks all over the internet to figure out his whereabouts but to no avail. Finally, she gets some good news as she finds out the shrine Dr. Khera visits every year on this very day.

She instantly leaves to find him there but Abhimanyu gets suspicious. She makes some lies to everyone but Manjari insists on her staying back home for the day. She continues to highlight the importance of her going on the same day and Abhimanyu comes for her support. As she leaves, Aarohi suddenly comes to give her the gifts Suvarna sends her. Aarohi also notices the medical reports of Abhimanyu in Akshara’s hands while Akshara tells her that she is going to her music teacher. Aarohi decides to catch Akshara’s lies so she starts following her. What will happen when Aarohi finds out where Akshara is headed to? Will she sabotage Akshara’s plan? Will Akshara find Dr. Khera?

In the next episode, Akshara will be seen praying at the shrine to seek help for Abhimanyu. She seems to have lost the chance of meeting Dr. Khera but will fate really turn in her favor? Stay tuned to know more.

