Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update episode 572: Abhimanyu is late for wedding, families start fighting

The wedding is just a few hours away and the groom is still out searching for the bride’s lehenga. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s latest episode offered unlimited entertainment. As Abhimanyu continued his search for Akshara’s wedding outfit, new hurdles come up on his way back to the wedding venue. Meanwhile, the Goenkas and the Birlas get into a heated argument at the hotel. Amidst all the tension and drama, Akshara finds her own way to locate her groom and save her wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu and Arohi come together

In the previous episode, we saw Abhimanyu leave for the temple where the Goenkas have sent the sarees and lehengas for the wedding. He is shocked to see Aarohi following him there despite his strict disapproval of her. She insists on helping and Abhimanyu finally agrees. Akshara and Mayank hope that the stressful situation they are in together might finally mend their relationship and they will become friends. However, tension between the two continues to rise as Aarohi hurts her feet and then twists her ankle. Abhimanyu starts blaming her for doing it intentionally so they can’t reach the hotel in time for the wedding.

Tension rises between Birlas and Goenkas

Meanwhile, back at the hotel, Mahima informs Harshvardhan that the Birlas have sent Abhimanyu to search for Akshara’s wedding dress. Furious Harshvardhan scolds Manjari for supporting Abhimanyu’s careless behavior.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the two families meet to discuss the problem, a heated argument builds up and Harshvardhan blames the Birlas for this chaos. Mahima also joins in and taunts Manish for not having control over the kids of his family. Akshara tries to stop Manish from engaging in the altercation further. Suvarna and Dadi try to calm everyone down and decide to continue with the wedding preparation so it doesn’t get delayed further.

Lehenga is found but how to go back home?

Aarohi and Abhimanyu find Akshara’s lehenga at last but there are more twists to come to this story. Aarohi realizes that due to a political rally in the city, there will be traffic jams on the only route possible from the temple to the hotel. Their families at the venue also learn about this news and send some staff to look for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu and Aarohi get in their car to drive back but soon after they start, they meet with a flat tire. Abhimanyu insists Aarohi walk with her to find lift. She refuses all options because of her twisted ankle. Abhimanyu starts blaming her more for all the mishappenings.

Saddened by this news, Akshara breaks down and prays to God to solve all the problems of her wedding. In the upcoming episode, we will see if Akshara’s prayers are heard or not. Akshara will also take a step that will leave both their families and the viewers astounded. Mahima’s anger will continue to rise. Whether the bride and groom finally get together at the venue on time or not, entertainment will definitely be delivered on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. So keep watching this space to know more!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.