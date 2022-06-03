Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 3: Akshara and Aarohi uncover Manjari's big secret
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 3: Akshara and Aarohi uncover Manjari’s big secret

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 3: Akshara and Aarohi discover what Manjari has been trying hard to hide from the family and confront her about it.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara discovers what Manjari is trying to hide.
Published on Jun 03, 2022 09:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of twists and turns as Aarohi takes the DNA test results with her. Manjari tries to stop the truth from being uncovered but it’s too late. What will Abhimanyu do after finding out the secret his own mother kept from him? Read this article to find out. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 2: Abhimanyu prepares for hospital’s 35th anniversary

Akshara helps Abhimanyu with a patient

In the previous episode, we saw that Akshara tried to take the DNA test results but didn't. She took Abhimanyu’s advice to not get mixed up in the family issues, but she somehow ends up doing that anyway. Keep reading to know how.

Akshara meets Abhimanyu’s special patient, Sahil, who is an orphan and needs music therapy. Hence, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to help. Abhimanyu also helps Neel with the anniversary celebration. Neel again bumps into Aarohi and accidently Aarohi notices the documents inside the file she is carrying. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu leaves Akshara alone to go for his surgery. Akshara finds Manjari looking for the DNA test results. As Akshara discovers why Manjari is so desperately looking for the results, things get tense.

Aarohi uncovers the secret

Aarohi accidently sees file documents that she was meant to leave at Harsh’s office. She finds out that Harshvardhan has an illegitimate child and that child is Neel. Why did Manjari hide this from everyone? How will Neel and Abhimanyu handle this truth?

Akshara’s problems are not yet over but about to begin. Aarohi is extremely delighted to have uncovered this big secret about Abhimanyu. She immediately tells this to Akshara. Akshara is stunned by the news. She immediately runs away to find Abhimanyu but he is still in the operation theatre. She finds Manjari instead and tells her that she knows the truth about Neel’s father. Manjari begs her to not tell anyone about this. Before they can talk further, the anniversary party begins and the guests start arriving.

While the celebration for the hospital's foundation day continues, Akshara and Manjari worry about this new development. In the next episode, in a big revelation, Abhimanyu and Neel will also find out the truth. Keep reading these highlights for more updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

 

