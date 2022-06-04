Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 4: Akshara finds DNA test result, Manjari faints in shock

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tension rises in the Birla family as the DNA test results come out. Aarohi plots against Akshara so that Neel gets to see the test report. In the episode, we will see lots of drama and conflict as the founder’s day celebration of the Birla Hospital makes an unexpected end. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 3: Akshara and Aarohi uncover Manjari’s big secret)

Neel finds the file

The previous episode came as a shock to all viewers as we found out that Neel is actually an illegitimate child of Harshvardhan. Akshara is impatient and anxious after finding out the truth. She talks to Manjari who pleads with her to not tell this to anyone. However, Aarohi has a different plan. She surreptitiously leaves the file next to Akshara so that she takes it with her. Once Akshara picks up the file, she asks Neel to get the file from her to give it to Harshvardhan.

In this perfect plan, Aarohi’s next step is to push Neel to find the hidden secret of the file. Neel sees the test result and what happened next is what Manjari has been dreading all these years. Neel is heartbroken to have found out that the family where he was always considered an adopted child is actually his very own family by birth. He keeps on repeating that he is not an orphan. Harshvardhan gets mad at him for not finishing the work but is shocked to see Neel so dishevelled. He gets furious and the drama rises.

Manjari faints in shock

Abhimanyu takes notice of the tension and comes to help Neel. Neel hands him the test report and before he can see the report, Manjari collapses. Everyone runs to take her to the emergency ward. The media continues to ask questions, Goenkas handles the situation outside but the situation inside the Birla family is beyond control. Everyone is worried and confused while Neel continues to remain disturbed.

Manjari believes that it’s Akshara who got the secret out. Abhimanyu is still unaware of the big secret but keeps the test report with him. Aarohi rejoices as her plan works out exactly how she thought. What will Akshara do now? Will she ever be able to prove her innocence? One thing is guaranteed after this episode, Akshara’s life in the Birla family is never going to be the same again.

As Manjari’s health gets better, they take her back to the house. Abhimanyu on his way back notices the test result and is shocked to find out that Neel is actually his real brother. In the upcoming episodes, we will see how Abhimanyu will deal with this new challenge and will he trust Akshara?

The next episode will be even more exciting as Neel will go missing and Abhimanyu will look for him. Something bad is going to happen in the coming episode as heartbroken Neel will take a drastic step.

