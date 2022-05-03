Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written updates episode 570: Akshara confronts woman who flirted with Abhimanyu

Love is in the air as Abhimanyu and Akshara are about to get married. Birlas and Goenkas celebrate the haldi ceremony of the couple, unaware of the chaos that awaits them. Abhimanyu and Akshara steal a few moments together before their haldi as they won’t be allowed to see each other afterwards. Harshvardhan adds on to this emotional occasion as he joins in to bless Abhimanyu for his wedding and participate in the rituals.

After Mahima’s insistence on organising the bride and the groom’s haldi ceremony separately, Goenkas send Aarohi to get Akshara’s haldi from the Birla family. Manjari is happy to send haldi with Aarohi but Abhimanyu’s suspicion of her makes him send Neil to keep an eye on her.

Aarohi dropped the haldi

Despite Aarohi's insisting about being careful with the haldi, Neil goes along with her. She is hurt but Neil tells her that Abhimanyu is just worried about the rituals. What happens next shocks Neil as well who didn’t think that Aarohi would mean harm to Akshara. Aarohi’s feet get tangled in her dress and she is about to drop the bowl of haldi when Neil saves it from falling. Aarohi tries to defend herself and calls it an accident but Neil takes the bowl away from her.

Akshara’s haldi finally arrives

Neil and Aarohi reach the venue and it is time for the Goenkas to celebrate. Neil shows Akshara pictures from Abhimanyu’s haldi and she immediately notices the girl who was trying to flirt with Abhimanyu earlier. She is furious and leaves to confront the girl herself. Everyone runs behind her to stop her but she has already left.

Akshara’s family is worried that if she sees Abhimanyu after their haldi, Mahima will get mad. Akshara has already found the solution to that. She enters Abhimanyu’s haldi venue with her dupatta covering her face. After she screams at the girl who is still trying to flirt with Abhimanyu, the two families decide to enjoy the ceremony together after all.

Akshara’s lehenga is lost!

The road for Abhimanyu and Akshara to be together is full of hurdles. As the wedding ceremony approaches, Aarohi goes to find Akshara’s lehenga for some rituals. She is shocked to see the lehenga box empty. She rummages throughout the room but the lehenga is nowhere to be found. It remains to be seen what Akshara will do once she finds out about this unfortunate news.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there are many more gripping twists to come. Abhimanyu will be seen searching for Akshara’s lehenga while Akshara will arrive for the sangeet ceremony before Abhimanyu. Mahima will taunt Akshara on losing her dress and for arriving before Abhimanyu. Will Abhimanyu be able to find Akshara’s wedding lehenga? Is Aarohi to be blamed? What will Akshara do? Stay tuned to find more!

