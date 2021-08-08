You entertain them, and they love you back in amazing ways: Dr Sanket Bhosale

Standup comic artiste, actor, anchor Dr Sanket Bhosale is glad that he as a medical practitioner was able to help people during the pandemic.

“Entertainment industry gave immense love and name. But, I have and will continue practicing as a doctor because I want to help and serve people. It was during pandemic that I realised that both my professions were the need of hour. Being a doctor, I tried my best to offer my services both online as well as telephonic. Helping people with hospitalization and availability of medicines was my main concern during the second wave,” says Baba ki Chowki and The Drama Company performer.

As a kid, Bhosale started mimicking stars and people around him. He enjoyed all the attention coming his way. This continued during his MBBS days too.

“One of Sanju Baba’s (Sanjay Dutt) mimicry video went viral on social media and then it was no looking back as stage shows along with TV started happening. I tried my best to polish my craft. Thankfully more work followed and good work came my way where I got to flaunt my acting skills and create content. Shows like Laugh India Laugh, Super Night with Tubelight and Gangs of Filmistan were definitely a turning point for me on TV.”

Known for mimicking celebs like Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others, Bhosale has also helped Ranbir Kapoor to adopt the style and mannerism of Sanjay Dutt for the biopic Sanju. He says, “The best part of this job is that you can make people happy. You entertain them and they love you back in amazing ways. People enjoy my mimicking acts but the most liked ones are of Baba and Bhai. However, I keep adding more celebs to the list to avoid being repetitive.”

Bhosale recently got married to TV artiste Sugandha Mishra and both of them are currently part of a new show. “Comedy Show will be our first joint show after marriage though we have done much work together. It was for a show I got to meet her for the first time and for eight years I have been pursuing her to marry me (laughs). Wo toh achaa hua mann gyi else mera kya hota…”