Zeeshan Khan says Reyhna Pandit ‘ignored’ it when he first said he loved her, smothered him with kisses the next day

Television actor Zeeshan Khan, who recently announced his relationship with Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhna Pandit, revealed that she ignored it when he first said ‘I love you’ to her. However, the next day, she came over and smothered him with kisses.

On Zoom’s By Invite Only, Zeeshan opened up about his girlfriend, whom he referred to as ‘Watermelon Sugar’. While he did not take her name, he has since confirmed that he is dating Reyhna.

Zeeshan said that before he said ‘I love you’ to Reyhna, he was worried that he was ‘risking everything’ - their friendship, the memories they made together and the laughs they shared. “But I couldn’t hold it in. So one day, I was just sitting and watching a movie with her and I looked at her and I said, ‘You know what? I love you.’ And she looks at me and she is like (slightly nods). I thought to myself, ‘You are an idiot, your mind was telling you don’t say that but no, you wanted to listen to your heart because you do everything that your heart tells you to do’,” he said.

Reyhna ‘didn’t say anything’ and continued to watch the movie with Zeeshan. “She just ignored it and my mind was in turmoil. Like, ‘What have I freaking done? Why did I even do it?’ The next day, I wake up in the morning and someone is ringing the bell. I open the door and it’s her. I was like, ‘Come in, I just woke up, why didn’t you call me?’ And she just comes in and kisses me all over the face. She is like, ‘I love you’,” he said.

Zeeshan was ecstatic but did not say it back to Reyhna at the time. “I took revenge because I am petty like that,” he laughed.

Last week, Zeeshan made his relationship with Reyhna Instagram official with a picture of them kissing. “From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in, your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales! And yes I know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love can’t be true, but hey people usually don’t believe what they think they can’t have!” he wrote.

“And I wish everyone feels the love we do, coz something sooo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! You are my girl and imma tell the whole wide world, tell everybody that you’re myyyyyyy girl! I love you baby buns!” he added.

