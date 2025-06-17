Unmissable survival thrillers to stream before Squid Game 3 releases: Trapped to NH10

Squid Game is returning with its final and much-awaited season 3. Squid Game 3 promises to be more intense, deadly, and full of thrills. The final chapter of the series will continue the deadly competition with Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun determined to end the games from within. The Front Man, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), will be back in control, and his brother Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) will continue his investigation, unaware of potential betrayal. This season will explore new deadly games, higher stakes, and the moral value of Gi-hun and the other players' survival. Squid Game 3 will land on Netflix on June 27. Lee Jung-jae in Squid Games

Ahead of the release of Squid Game 3, stream other survival thrillers on OTTplay Premium that are unmissable!

Are you a fan of thrillers? Stream movies, such as Logout, Bougainvillea, Rekhachithram, and more on OTTplay Premium!

5 best survival thrillers to watch before Squid Game 3

Like Squid Game, Anushka Sharma’s NH10 is also a survival thriller that has received a lot of praise. This Hindi-language thriller is about a young couple, Meera and Arjun, whose road trip turns into a fight for survival when they encounter a violent gang. The story revolves around a couple facing honor killing, which forces them to flee from a dangerous group. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, and Darshan Kumar, and was directed by Navdeep Singh.

Table No. 21 is a Hindi-language survival thriller. Directed by Aditya Datt, the story is about a couple, Vivaan (Rajeev Khandelwal) and Siya (Tena Desae), who win a trip to Fiji and are invited to play a game by Mr. Khan (Paresh Rawal), where they must answer personal questions and complete certain tasks. Initially presented as a chance to win a large cash prize, the game quickly takes a dark turn as the questions and tasks become increasingly personal and dangerous, revealing vengeful motives related to past ragging.

Trapped is a Hindi survival drama about a man named Shaurya (played by Rajkummar Rao) who accidentally gets stuck in his new, empty apartment in a high-rise building in Mumbai. He must struggle to survive without food, water, or electricity. The film explores themes of isolation, despair, and the will to survive against all odds. If you love Squid Game, Trapped will be your favorite movie as well. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The story of Luck revolves around a group of individuals selected for their exceptional luck, who then compete against each other in a dangerous betting game run by a mafia don. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Danny Denzongpa, among others. Directed by Soham Shah, the story explores themes related to opportunity, risk, and the manipulation of human lives for entertainment and profit.

Tanaav, directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, is a Hindi series about militants and authorities in Kashmir, adapted from the Israeli series "Fauda," which explores themes of survival and conflict. The series centers on Kabir (Manav Vij), a retired STG officer, who tracks down a terrorist. It deals with covert operations, the impact of conflict on individuals, and the moral complexities of both the STG and the militants.