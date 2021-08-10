Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varun Dhawan resumes filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo, reveals he had 'some nervous moments'. See pics

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.
PTI |
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Jug Jugg Jeeyo's shoot had come to a stop last December after Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday began filming his upcoming feature Jug Jugg Jeeyo, eight months after the team wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Varun took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the film's set.

"Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #JugJuggJeyo again," the 34-year-old actor posted.

Raj, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 comedy Good Newwz, also shared a picture on Instagram.

"Eight months later... Here we go again! Take 2," he posted and tagged the actors.

Also read: Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre for Anupam Shyam but stopped picking calls later, claims brother

Last December, the shooting of the film was briefly halted after Raj, Neetu and Varun had tested positive for Covid-19.

Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also round out the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

