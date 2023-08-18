Vivek Agnihotri accuses Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar of 'damaging India's cultural fabric', internet calls him Mr Kangana

Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that Hindi cinema's storytelling saw a downfall since the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as Shahenshah in 1988, particularly through the cinema of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview to DNA, the filmmaker accused the duo of damaging India's cultural fabric in a very dangerous way. (Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri announces The Vaccine War release date with teaser. Watch)

Vivek Agnihotri's remark

Vivek Agnihotri deneans Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema

“After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories," Vivek said in the interview.

Reactions to Vivek's statement

Many internet users responded to Vivek's contentious remark. One referred to him as Mr Kangana, the male counterpart of Kangana Ranaut, who has been accusing Karan Johar of runining Bollywood for years. Another user directed his comment towards the director of The Kashmir Files, “Oh... The Irony here!!”

Amitabh Bachchan as Shahenshah

Amitabh Bachchan emerged as the Angry Young Man in films written by Salim-Javed like Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer (1973) and Yash Chopra's Deewar (1975). The superstar was said to be a symbol of the common man's angst from India's socio-political evils then.

Shah Rukh and Karan Johar's cinema

Shah Rukh and Karan first collaborated for Aditya Chopra's 1995 cult romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which Karan served as an associate director and a co-actor. He then made his directorial debut with the 1998 romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Shah Rukh played the lead role. The two then reunited for Karan's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Nikkhil Advani's 2003 rom-com Kal Ho Naa Ho where Karan was a producer and the screenwriter, Karan's 2006 romantic film Kabhi Alvia Naa Kehna, and his 2010 political drama My Name Is Khan.

About Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek is best known for directing the blockbuster The Kashmir Files last year. While his upcoming films are The Vaccine War and The Delhi Files, he has also helmed lighter films like Chocolate, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and Hate Story at the start of his career.

