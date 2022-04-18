Vivian Dsena to marry former journalist from Egypt, says ‘it was her decision to quit her job’

Vivian Dsena has revealed he is in love with Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt and the two are planning to tie the knot soon. The Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor has made it clear that since he is not a social person, he may not even announce his wedding on social media and may never be spotted with her at film and television events and parties. Also read: Vivian Dsena: To each his own, but I can’t chat with my friends on a social media live

Vivian met Nouran when she approached him for an interview. He was earlier married to TV actor Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Talking about how the two got to know each other, Nouran told ETimes, "It was my love for the country and its actors that made me pursue an interview with him. He was supposed to come to Egypt for an event and that’s when I asked him for an interview. My first impression of him was, ‘What does he think of himself?’ When I told him that I can’t deal with someone like him, he replied, ‘I believe this person you described is not me. Please get to know me first.’ Well, getting to know him was a trap and I fell in love with him (laughs!).”

Vivian also confirmed that its Nouran's wish to become a homemaker. He said, “Her family is into law and has no connection with showbiz. They have requested me to guard her privacy. They want us to live like a normal couple and so does Nouran. In fact, it was her decision to quit her job. I don’t want her to be subjected to speculations and nasty rumours. She has even requested me not to take her along to events. So, if you see me alone at an award function, please don’t spin tales of trouble in my paradise. It is just that she doesn’t like being there.”

Vivian made his television debut with Kasamh Se. He went on to star in a TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani during the filming of which he fell in love with his co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two got married in 2013 but separated in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. Vivian was also seen in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and currently plays the lead in Sirf Tum.

