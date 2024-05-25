5 best moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show with Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan

The nineth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was released on Saturday, May 25. The comedy talk show started in a unique way with Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan arriving as guests while dancing. Farah and Anil spilled-the-beans about film industry during their interaction with Kapil Sharma. A glimpse at five funny moments from the show. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show trailer: Ed Sheeran, Janhvi Kapoor, Sania Mirza revealed as new guests) Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor recently featured in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

When Farah Khan got drunk after inviting Ed Sheeran

Kapil, while asking questions to his guests said that he came to know that Farah once refused to recognize Ed Sheeran after inviting him at her house. However, the filmmaker clarified about it and said, “After a few drinks I was drunk. So, I went to the DJ and even abused him. I asked, 'Kya maiyyat ke gaane baja raha hai (Why are you playing these funeral songs)'. The DJ replied, 'I am playing Ed Sheeran songs.' I said, ‘Ok then, carry on.’”

Anil Kapoor opens up on personality rights

Kapil asked Anil about his recent petition on personality rights according to which nobody can mimic the actor without his consent. He quizzed if he doesn't want others to mimic him. Anil replied and said, “No, in-fact I want more people to do my mimicry.”

Anil Kapoor refused to play Sonam Kapoor's father

Farah told the audiences that once Abbas-Mastan came to Anil with a script where he was offered to play Sonam Kapoor's father. She said, “He said, ‘Are you mad? How can I be Sonam’s father?’”

Farah Khan admits she curses her colleagues

Kapil asked Farah and Anil whether they think of taking revenge. While Anil said “No.” Farah told, “I curse those who are really mean towards me. And whosoever I curse, something bad happens to them. So, all those whose movies aren't working, you can understand.” As everyone laughed, Anil interrupted and said, “My all films are hit.”

Anil Kapoor on linkups with female co-stars

When Kapil asked Anil which Hollywood actor he won't mind being linked to. The actor replied, “Anyone.” When Farah interupted and asked, “And Bollywood?” Anil blushed and refused to answer.

The Great Indian Kapil Show can be streamed on Netflix.