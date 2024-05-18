The Great Indian Kapil Show trailer: Ed Sheeran, Janhvi Kapoor, Sania Mirza revealed as new guests

The Great Indian Kapil Show has released a new trailer featuring one of its biggest guests ever. The mid-season promo introduces new guests who have not yet appeared on the comedy show. Ed Sheeran, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were among the few guests who appeared in the trailer. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran sings about ‘paneer pakoda’ with Kapil Sharma; leaves fans in splits. Watch) The Great Indian Kapil Show has shared a new guests reveal trailer.

Ed Sheeran says Allu Arjun's Pushpa dialogue

Netflix dropped the new promo which began with Ed saying, “This is the craziest, most fun show.” The video then cuts to Kartik, Janhvi, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor appearing as guests.

Farah Khan, Sania Mirza, Badshah, Saina Nehwal and Mary Kom also featured in the trailer. Ed is seen having fun on the show and even quoted Allu Arjun's signature gesture and iconic line from Pushpa and said, “Jhukega Nahi…” One of the skits featured a mock wedding where Kartik married Kiku Sharda, dressed as the bride. Kartik's mother Mala, who also attended the show said, “I believe today you all will be getting Kartik married.” In another episode Kapil indulges in banter with Sania and says, “If I am scared of anyone after my wife, it is Sania.” As Krushna Abhishek appeares as a woman in Malaika Arora's Chhaiya Chhaiya costume, Farah points out, "Malaika kam Arbaaz zyada lag rahi hai (You are resembling Arbaaz Khan rather than Malaika Arora).

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

There was a lot of buzz around the show coming to a halt due to its poor ratings. The series, however, received mixed opinions from viewers. The speculations regarding The Great Indian Kapil Show coming to an end gained steam when it dropped from Netflix's top ten list. The recent episode of the show featured Heeramandi cast: Manisha Koiarla, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The Great Indian Kapil Show began airing in March with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the first celebrity guests.