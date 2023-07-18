Aahana Kumra: I feel pissed that my show wasn’t renewed for season 2 because its a comedy

Aahana Kumra, who has starred in several OTT shows of different genres, including comedy dramas and family entertainers, reveals that she is pissed at an unnamed platform for not renewing her show for a season 2. “I would not like to name them, but I am pissed,” she says.

Aahana Kumra calls out platforms for focusing on violent shows

The 38-year-old narrates, “I was a part of an incredible and beautiful show, with an amazing ensemble cast . It was shot during Covid and was a comedy. They (the platform) did not do a season two of it, and till date, our makers, producers, directors, and the entire cast gets asked why season two does not happen, and there is no answer to that, because apparently the platform didn’t give a nod to season two.”

Kumra feels that the reason behind the same could be the lack of acceptance of comedy genre shows and movies by platforms. “It was so difficult to make it, because we made it during Covid. It was a show that everybody watched with their family and enjoyed thoroughly. It was a comedy drama, maybe that’s the reason why it wasn’t renewed for season 2,” she elaborates.

“My makers were also very angry, because they did not give us a season two. The platform seems to be very happy and pleased making the same violent shows again and again. They don’t want to take the risk. They will make another reality show on OTT and make it sound like another Bigg Boss. It is just weird,” the actor adds.

Kumra however questions the platforms: “If you are not going to give a chance to a show, then who is going to make it? and continues, “You have to let things in other genres thrive. If you are not going to let it thrive, then how will people make it?”

Citing examples of shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, Kumra says that, “These iconic shows never had to show any violence or rely on such a gimmick, it was just pure content. If your pure content is good, then you don’t need to rely upon these (violence) things to make things work.”

She goes on to share that she feels there is a scarcity of family entertainers and comedy dramas on OTT platforms, and says, “We don’t have anything comical on OTT. I feel very pissed off about the fact that they just don’t want to attempt it. They are so lazy, they don’t want to write it only, because it is difficult to write a comedy.”

