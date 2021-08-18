Aakanksha Singh: Language isn’t a barrier for me

During the lockdowns, many actors, including Aakanksha Singh, continued shooting by following all regulations and Covid-19 safety protocols. The actor, who has starred in the Kannada film, Pailwaan (2019), and the Telugu film, Malli Raava (2017), is now looking forward to the release of three projects on OTT platforms.

While back-to-back releases and hence, over-exposure may be a concern for many, Singh remains unperturbed. She explains, “I look at things in a positive way. Of course, sometimes you do feel nervous but it equally excites me. My fans will get to see me in different avatars. A number of projects that were supposed to release last year got delayed due to the pandemic but you can’t do much about it.”

Along with the Hindi film, MayDay, where she will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn, her Tamil debut, Clap, and a Telugu anthology film, Meet Cute, Singh will play one of the leads in the Telugu language web series, Gharshana.

Glad to be sharing screen space with actors, Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu, she says, “They are living legends and I am grateful to have received the opportunity to work with them. When I got the offer to play the female lead, I didn’t think twice as it is a powerful character and at par with the male leads in the series.” For Singh, South cinema is like “second home”. Talking about it, she shares, “Language isn’t a barrier for me. I am up for working across regional film industries if I get an opportunity to be a part of a great story.”

The actor feels the issue of the industry looking at film and web actors differently is passé.: “We have so many film actors making their debut on the OTT space. Then there are a number of original films being made for various web platforms. Much like me, there are many actors who are doing digital projects and getting opportunities in films as well. I don’t think there’s any discrimination anymore.”