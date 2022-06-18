Aamna Sharif: If I am not working, it doesn’t mean I have disconnected completely

Actor Aamna Sharif admits she made a conscious decision, sometime back, to step back from her career. And now, she is back and wants to explore a new phase on the professional front, where she is finding a new voice through the projects from the web world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After Ek Villain (2014), it was a conscious decision for me to take a break for a while because I wanted to concentrate on my family, and now I am back to work,” Sharif tells us.

Opening up about her time away from the industry, she says, “Even if I didn’t work for a while, it doesn’t mean that I completely just disconnected. Even when I’m travelling, I am doing something, and learning something about myself or being a performer. That’s why it is important to invest that kind of effort to learn new things. What I was a few years ago to what I am now is completely different. I watch a lot of content because it really helps you as an actor. I try to do a lot of workshops whether I’m part of a project or not.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She might have been away, but didn’t leave the industry completely, as she was seen as the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, following up it with outings in the OTT space with Damaged 3 and Aadha Ishq. Now, Sharif, who found fame through her work on the small screen starting with Kahiin To Hoga, admits she is loving exploring new horizons.

“Right now, I am absolutely loving the OTT space, simultaneously, I’m open to every medium. It’s not that if I’m doing OTT, that means I’m only doing that. Television is something that I absolutely love. But at the moment, I am looking at OTT and films,” reveals the actor.

According to Sharif, the web space is helping her find a new voice as an artiste, which reflects in her last project, Aadha Ishq, which opens a chapter of mature romance in the web space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The kind of scope we get as a female actor, to be able to go all out with the narratives revolving around you… That very seldom happens if we are talking about films. Yes, television still gives you that scope. But movies don’t give that scope. So, OTT space is a blessing, which is giving us that kind of scope as female actors to move us,” she ends.