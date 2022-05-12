Aashram 3 sneak peek: Bobby Deol all set to return as Baba Nirala, fans chant for 'Kashipur wale baba'

MXPlayer has shared a sneak peek into the third season of web series, Aashram 3 ahead of its trailer release on Friday. Starring Bobby Deol as the self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala, the show has already delivered two successful seasons. The sneak peek video shows a glimpse of the ‘infamous aashram’ and the fan following enjoyed by Baba Nirala whose actions are from that of a saint. Also read: Bobby Deol calls allegations of unprofessionalism 'unfair fabrications', says 'charges were hurled at me without basis'

The video ends with a visual of Bobby sitting on a cot with hundreds of oil lamps lit around him. People chanting “Japnaam, japnaam” can be heard in the background. A voice can also be heard, “Ek baar aashram aagaye bhai, fir u-turn nahi hai (once you enter the aasram, there is no looking back).” Bobby and director Prakash Jha are also seen talking about the show which boasts of 1.3 billion views.

MXPlayer shared the video on social media with the caption, “Ab intezaar hoga khatam, phir khulenge darwaaze Aashram ke. Japnaam. Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 trailer out tomorrow! (Now the wait will soon be over, the doors will open once again. An infamous Aashram).”

Fans of the show shared their excitement in reaction to the video. A fan said, “Japnaam Japnaam Baba Is back In action can't wait for this masterpiece.” Another said, “Wow finally.” A fan thanked the free streaming platform for the show, saying, "Thanks director & Thanks mx team for free amazing entertainment #japnaam." A student requested the streaming platform to delay the show release, saying, “18 ka baad release kar dana hamara paper khatam ho Jaya ga (release after 18 as my exams would be over).” Yet another fan wrote, “Very very very excited.” Many hailed the third season of the show with chants of "Japnaam kashipur wale baba ki."

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, and Tridha Choudhury.

The shooting for the third season was a difficult experience for the Aashram team as the sets of the show were vandalised in Bhopal. Ink was also thrown at Prakash Jha by Bajrang Dal activists, who accused the show of “defaming Hindus”.

