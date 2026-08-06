‘Ab bol ispe’: Samay Raina puts Munawar Faruqui in an awkward spot over Kashmir exodus remark during India's Got Latent

Once again, stand up comedian Samay Raina has found himself in social media chatter with the latest episode of India's Got Latent season 2. A video clip from the recent members only episode is currently doing the rounds with people debating the conversation regarding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. This particular episode featured Bhai Tera Star Hai stars Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM and comedians Rohan Joshi and Munawar Faruqui and is yet to be available on Netflix.

What happened

'Ab bol ispe': Samay Raina's viral Kashmir remark leaves Munawar Faruqui in a fix on India's Got Latent season 2.

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The conversation began when contestant Vanika Raikta, who is from Shimla, spoke about her family's apple orchards. Picking up on the topic, Raghav Juyal looked at Samay Raina and said, “Tumhara bhi toh tha na seb ka bageecha, Kashmir mein? (Didn't you also have an apple orchard in Kashmir?).”

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{{^usCountry}} Samay replied, “Hamara toh bahut kuch tha,” a statement widely seen as a reference to the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency. Samay belongs to a Kashmiri Pandit family and has spoken publicly about the subject on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay replied, “Hamara toh bahut kuch tha,” a statement widely seen as a reference to the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency. Samay belongs to a Kashmiri Pandit family and has spoken publicly about the subject on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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As Raghav comfortingly patted him on the back, Samay turned towards Munawar Faruqui and said, “Bol ab ispe.” The unexpected remark left everyone on the panel laughing. Munawar smiled before responding, “It wasn't me,” drawing another round of laughter from the audience.

Samay then added, “Yeh humare saath hua hai, yeh nahi bolega (This happened to us, he won't say anything now).” The clip quickly made its way across social media platforms, where it triggered strong reactions from viewers.

Samay has spoken about his family's past before

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It isn't the first time that Samay has discussed the pain that his family suffered during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. As early as this year, he had already touched on the issue of India's Got Latent and the survival tips he has learned from his heritage in his stand-up show, Still Alive. “You only fight when the fight is fair. When the fight is not fair, you f**k off from there. Kashmir Pandit wisdom,” he said.

He went on to explain, “We Pandits were only 5 percent in Kashmir. If we had taken up arms... everyone would have died. I am glad that they chose to leave, at least we are alive, living and rocking it.”

About India's Got Latent

India’s Got Latent ended up being in the middle of a big controversy in the month of February 2025 following comments made by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia who is also referred to as BeerBiceps. Ranveer’s comments were condemned on social media by various politicians and celebrities due to their inappropriateness, eventually leading to widespread outrage.

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Following the FIRs that were filed against Ranveer, Samay and others, the particular episode was taken down from YouTube and Samay ended up deleting all the episodes of India’s Got Latent from his channel. This controversy ended up becoming one of the biggest issues surrounding the internet culture in India during 2025. Then, the show's return was announced earlier this year, with an interesting format where the episodes will be released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube.