Abhishek Banerjee: Actors are stars on OTT because of their characters, not personality

Actor Abhishek Banerjee says what will keep actors hold their place in the OTT space despite the advent of Bollywood actors is their consistency.
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Abhishek Banerjee has been a part of web series such as Mirzapur and Paatal Lok.

The success rate of OTTs and the acceptance by the audience has piqued the interest of big players be it actors or filmmakers which have made many wonder what happens to those who are predominantly OTT stars. But actor Abhishek Banerjee feels that no one should feel threatened as yet.

“What is going to happen now is that the bar is going to rise. We see a huge change in the kind of making of shows, we see the level of acting, the level of direction, the level of screen play they are changing drastically and changing for good. This is the time for actors and everybody to push and keep exploring,” shares the actor who has been a part of hit web series, Paatal Lok.

What will keep actors hold their place in the OTT space despite the advent of Bollywood actors is their consistency, feels Banerjee.

“On the OTT the actor is a star not due to his personality but the characters he plays. The characters are a hit. The audience loves your characters, so that is a journey of actors to choose such characters and be in radar of audiences. The stardom is different from films, it is not about an actor’s personality,” he explains.

Banerjee himself attributes his success story to the OTTs. “Of course it is huge. What happens is TV was always a medium and so were theatres. Waha ke actors set hai, waha ke stars set hai and audience is used to certain actors in those mediums. Then suddenly OTT comes and boom. You have not see these actors anywhere and there are so many who you have no heard of and then they give kicka** performance. The audiences mind is blown and they started discovering new actors. That is how we all got discovered,” he concludes.

