Abhishek Malhan refused to attend Bigg Boss party because Elvish Yadav was there, reveals Bebika Dhurve

There were rumours that Abhishek Malhan didn't attend the Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion party due to Elvish Yadav. Now, their co-contestant Bebika Dhurve has opened up about Abhishek giving the bash a miss to avoid meeting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. In an interview to First India, Bebika was asked if it was true that Abhishek did not go for the party as Elvish was expected to be present. Also read: Abhishek Malhan reacts to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, shares message for supporters

Bebika on why Abhishek didn't attend party

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bebika Dhurve told the portal in Hindi, "Haan. Jaisa ki maine party ki andar suna, logo ne yeh kaha ki Abhishek said ‘Agar Elvish aayega toh main nahi aaunga’. Yeh maine udti udti khabar suni toh maine socha phir itna ego (I heard people say at the party that Abhishek said that ‘If Elvish comes, I won’t come’. I heard this and thought why have so much ego)?”

Reactions to her claim

Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan and the winner Elvish Yadav's cold war has been grabbing attention since the grand finale in August. Reacting to Bebika's recent claims, an X (Twitter) user wrote, "Bebika is still living in Bigg Boss house it seems – she is still doing the same things she was doing in the house." One more wrote, "She creates drama, wants attention."

Some also asked Abhishek to 'grow up'. One tweeted, "Move on brother. Stop thinking like this." Fans of the two YouTubers also exchanged words as they reacted to Bebika's interview. A few claimed Elvish was the 'real winner' in real life too. Others said 'Abhishek prefers positive vibes' and therefore is avoiding Elvish and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the second season of the Indian reality series Bigg Boss OTT, which itself is the spin-off version of Bigg Boss. It premiered on June 17, 2023 on JioCinema with Salman Khan as the host. The grand finale of the show took place on 14 August, where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner and Abhishek Malhan came second. Manisha Rani, Bebika and Pooja Bhatt were the runners-up after reaching the top 5.

