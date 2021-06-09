Acting is a challenging task: Samvedna Suwalka

Actor Samvedna Suwalka, who is known for her roles in the films like Phamous, Union Leader and OTT series Kaun? Who did it, says acting is completely a challenging profession, and as an actor one never knows the level of challenges may come in one’s way. “Shooting location can be in freezing temperature or scorching heat or maybe worse irrespective of all this you have to perform and give your best as an actor,” said Meri Gudiya actor.

Samvedna is a trained Indian classical dancer and started performing on stage at the age of five. “I always loved stage and my inclination towards performing arts was quite obvious. But on my parents’ behest I completed my MBBS degree and then I couldn’t stop myself from taking up acting. So, I reached Mumbai for my internship and alongside joined theatre mainly under Lucknowite Salim Arif and Lubna Salim’s group. As I was looking for projects, I got a Gujarati film and that was followed by Hindi films and shows, eventually,” she says.

The young actor gladly shares that she was doing OTT when it had just started to flourish, “After films and TV, I wanted to explore web as well. The series Heartbreak Hotel gave that opportunity even before OTT became such huge medium. Soon Kaun… happened and that gave my career a 360 degree turn because I got to play a very interesting character of a loud yet a subtle cop.”

Sharing her Lucknow connect, she says, “You can call me a mix of Lucknawi and Gujararti as Lucknow is my mother’s maiden hometown and I have been coming to this place ever since. Even today my grandmother and many relatives are here and being with them always makes me happy.”

Covid lockdown has put her work on hold too. “My shoot for a few episodes of the season 2 of a series has stuck and they are to be shot followed by season 3. We are not among those stars who make big money in all seasons, at times many of us are paid daily, ‘Agar camera roll nai hua..’ that means no money. We all want work and shoots to resume fully,” she said.