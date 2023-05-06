Alok Arora: I never feel insecure about not being able to find work

Actor Alok Arora believes staying unfazed with the challenges coming his way while finding his footing in the industry.

Alok Arora

“I stopped taking rejections to my heart long back, else it would have been difficult to sustain here. To my understanding, being in a crowd leads you nowhere. So, I completed an acting course from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and then started to look for work. Soon I realised that having a degree from a reputed institute does help you initially where casting people give a slight edge over freshers, rest the struggle ahead remains same. However, my learning has made me more confident about my craft and I never feel insecure about not being able to find work,” says the Raazi actor.

On taking up small roles in the beginning, he adds, “I never felt bad or embarrassed about my choices because I was aware that it’s all part of my work and learning. I took up a small role in Manto because I wanted to work with Nandita Das and Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) bhai. When she okayed my audition for the role of Faiz Ahmed Faiz in first take, I was on cloud nine. Working with people who love cinema is such a treat. So, I am always okay playing characters for such large canvas projects.”

For now, Arora is busy deciding his next project on OTT along with shooting an untitled film.

“OTT series Jubilee as a project gave my career the right kick that I always wanted. Playing Raghu, a character that had multiple layers and colours, was gratifying for me as a performer. Vikramaditya Motwane is among those makers who bring script to screen and light it up for all. I am looking for more work on different lines, have read few scripts and meeting makers so more work is in the making,” concludes the actor.