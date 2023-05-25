Hina Khan feels at “home” as she attends G20 event in Srinagar, says was “excited to be honoured in J&K”

Actor Hina Khan attended the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar on May 24. Talents from many walks of life from the Union Territory graced the event.

Hina Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an exclusive chat, Hina spoke about being honoured in her home town. She says, “I was excited about being honoured in Jammu & Kashmir as I have never got recognition from fellow Kashmiris for my work and achievements. My peers get so much love from cities where they hail from and finally, I got to experience the same.”

She interacted with many personalities at the function, including young attendees. She says, “There are many budding talents in the state including actors, rappers, singers who want to come out of their shell and prove themselves. When I met many of them and they asked me, ‘How did I manage?’ as they too felt pressure and reactions from relatives and I said, ‘believe in yourself and if your parents stand by you, then nothing can stop you’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina Khan with some young attendees at the do

Hina also posted on Instagram about the do. She wrote, “Grateful to be part of the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, promoting positive growth and constructive alternatives for young people in Jammu-Kashmir and the country. Proud to contribute to Naya Kashmir’s growth story and inspire fellow Kashmiri youth. Met amazing talent today, thanks to Mayor of Srinagar for the opportunity. Seeing recognition from home government for genuine achievers is encouraging. Hoping to inspire many more to choose the right path for their future. Thank you, Mayor @junaidmattu.official for this wonderful initiative..”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor credited the Mayor of Srinagar, for his “progressive attitude” and how he “wants to break stereotypes and taboos”. She adds, “He brought different talents from all walks of life come together to talk about their experiences and inspire each other and the new generation.”

On development and tourism in Srinagar, she says, “I absolutely love how Srinagar now is a smart city and there is so much development in the city. It has grown so much in recent times and it felt like a new place. There are so many new places that have opened up, including cafes and there is so much beauty and so much to see. I am sure tourism will sky rocket. It felt like a new city.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kavita Awaasthi Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe