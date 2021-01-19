After Tandav, FIR against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur for showing 'abusive content, illicit relations'

After Tandav, an FIR has now been registered against producers of Amazon Prime’s show Mirzapur for hurting "religious sentiments" and spoiling the image of the town in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has named Mirzapur producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The FIR has been filed on the complaint of Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur Kotwali (Dehat) police station. A report in Indian Express has quoted SP of Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar as saying, “Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has showed abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform.”

The second season of Mirzapur had premiered on the streaming platform in October last year. It revolves around Pankaj Tripathi who plays a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya and how his criminal empire takes the hit when Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) vows to avenge the death of his family members at the hands of Kaleen Bhaiya's son and heir Munna.

The Hindustan Times review of the show read, "In a show brimming with some of the best actors in Hindi cinema today, Pankaj is still playing in a different category. With his deadpan expressions and quiet dignity, he remains the star of the show even as everyone delivers solid performances around him. Ali Fazal plays Guddu like a man tormented, who seems to be wondering ‘what if’. Shweta Tripathi also brings a quiet resolve to Golu."