Akanksha Chamola calls Shreya Kalra ‘most evil person’ in Lock Upp; fans say ‘she bashed her better than Kangana Ranaut’

Actor Akanksha Chamola has been grabbing headlines ever since she entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The latest episode took a dramatic turn after Akanksha realised that Shreya Kalra, whom she had considered a friend, had revealed one of her secrets, costing her a lifeline in the game. Furious, Akanksha confronted Shreya, calling her an "evil person", while viewers flooded social media with messages supporting her.

Akanksha Chamola bashes Shreya Kalra

Fans love Akanksha Chamola bashing Shreya Kalra more than Kangana Ranaut.

{{^htLoading}}

Earlier this week, after Akanksha chose not to save Shreya, the latter discussed one of Akanksha's secrets with Sufi Motiwala. During the latest episode, the clip was shown to Akanksha. She then revealed that the secret was about her being bisexual and having had relationships with women before marrying Gaurav Khanna. While Akanksha openly acknowledged the truth, she broke down in tears over the way it had been revealed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, after she was saved from elimination, Akanksha returned to the house and confronted Shreya in front of the other contestants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, after she was saved from elimination, Akanksha returned to the house and confronted Shreya in front of the other contestants. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She said, "I want to say in front of everyone that I have never seen a more evil person in the world who is so heartless and insensitive. Tumne jo Sufi ke saath share kiya hai na mera secret, thank you so much. Mereko bol rahi ho maine tumko support nahi kiya (Thank you so much for sharing my secret with Sufi. And you're saying that I didn't support you?), but what you told Sufi, I didn't even share with you. We had a conversation backstage. You overheard it and used it."

Akanksha further added, "Don't trust this woman. The thing wasn't even part of the show, but she brought it into the game. So, just for the record, I don't have any lifelines now. She can go to any extent to backstab you. God bless you. I hope bhagwan aur tumhara karma thoda sukh shaanti de aur tumhare andar jo logon ke liye gandagi aur hatred hai na voh kabhi toh kum ho (I hope God and your karma bring you some peace and happiness, and that the hatred and negativity you carry towards others one day begins to fade)." Akanksha then broke down in tears.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers supporting Akanksha and criticising Shreya's actions. One user wrote, "Shreya is the worst person on this show. Just because of the game, she has lost her humanity. Shame." Another commented, "She bashed her better than Kangana Ranaut." A third wrote, "The satisfaction after watching this scene." Another user said, "She spoke what the audience felt," while one fan commented, "Shreya is just trying to be Farrhana Bhatt." Another added, "Whatever Akanksha said is absolutely right."

About Lock Upp 2

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 27 with 15 celebrities locked inside the jail-themed reality show, competing to prove the allegations against them wrong. The latest episode saw the season's first eviction, with Shreshta Iyer being eliminated. The makers have also teased the entry of a new wildcard contestant.