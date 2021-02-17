Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Everyone is riding the digital wave these days, including actors from film and TV and Akanksha Puri, too is all set to make the most of the OTT rise.
The actor, who was part of the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh, will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in a web series, Inspector Avinash, which is inspired by the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.
“It was an incredible experience it was and what an honour too to work with such an ace, versatile and such talented actor. I have been looking up to his performance and I mean I am truly blessed and grateful to have gotten to share the screen with him and I can’t wait for my fans to watch me in this web series as the role is not only far different from what they have witnessed but it’s far more exciting too so yes I feel blissful and happy,” shares the actor.
Puri further adds, “Sharing screen with Randeep Hooda is like dream come true. I am lucky and privileged that he is my co-star in my first series.”
The shooting for the web series is almost over. The actor says she couldn’t have asked for a better start to her web career.
“It’s exactly what I was looking for. More than the series I am very happy and excited about my character. It is a performance-oriented role and the team was very particular about every little details of this character. They have tested lot of actors for this role,” she continues, “Even after selection, several looks were tried on me and then finally one was selected. As the character is inspired from a real life character they didn’t wanted to go wrong with anything.”
Lauding the OTT platforms, Puri says she is rather lucky to get an opportunity to work on the web unlike actors in the past.
“This has opened up opportunities for lot of actors. After working on OTT, I have realised how they work, prepare every small detail. This definitely helps you as an artist to portray your skills and definitely people take you more seriously as an artist because you are not there just to add some glamour or for any other reason. The script is the hero, it cannot revolve around one actor,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe
- Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: A lot of actors get caught up in their image; I don’t want to be that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t sleep throughout the shoot of Live Telecast
- Kajal Aggarwal could not sleep during the filming of her digital debut, Live Telecast, because the shoot location was 'extremely isolated' and she was scared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kritika Bharadwaj: I feel blessed to be on the right path
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox