Akash Dahiya: Stars are struggling because OTT platforms has introduced some great talent

Akash Dahiya has a stellar line-up of web shows such as Dhanbaad, Chote Yadav and Rafu Chakkar, and the actor is quite busy working-round-the-clock. However, the Delhi Crime actor asserts that there are only a few characters that manage to satisfy him creatively.

“All roles are good, but how much screen time you get to show the character on screen is what brings out the actor in you and gives you the time to show you potential,” he says.

Ask him if A-listers moving towards OTT, are taking away all the good opportunities, which earlier were enjoyed by artistes like him, Dahiya draws a ratehr interest analogy. He explains, “I think it [OTT space] is a jungle. aur yahan har tarah ke jaanwar ka aana jaana laga rahega. The fight for survival in this jungle depends on every individual. As far as stars taking away our opportunities is concerned, I don’t think they can take away our work or we can take theirs.”

In fact, Dahiya feels that the OTT has introduced the audience to a plethora of good actors, making it difficult for Bollywood stars to compete. “Stars are struggling because OTT has introduced some great talents to the audience. The audience is now aware. They know who to admire. And they don’t hesitate to give stars a reality check when their work isn’t up to par,” says the 36-year-old, adding, “Both stars and artistes like us are struggling. We are struggling to create a presence similar to theirs, while they’re competing with the brilliant performances of OTT actors.”

However, Dahiya is quick to point that stars are crucial for any space be it films or OTT.

“That’s because realism might bore people after a certain period of time. That’s when people seek entertainment,” he reasons, and goes on to recount an incident when he failed to do what the Bollywood superstars would do with utmost ease. “There was a song that had to be picturised on me. It was a typical Bollywood track and the director gave me certain instructions. But despite several attempts, I could not do it. And I believe, as artistes, that’s where I fall short,” Dahiya wraps up.

