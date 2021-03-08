Ali Quli Mirza: I wish to balance singing and acting
Singer Ali Quli Mirza is now all out to explore the actor in him. Having done roles in ‘Jail’, ‘New York’ and ‘Roar: The Tiger of Sunderbans’, he caught the limelight playing baddie Shekhu Naai in ‘Mirzapur-2’, which he shot in Lucknow. He is back in the state capital for his next series followed by a film.
“I have been doing films, but my primary focus has been music and concerts which is big money. I was looking for good roles, be it small or big, but in big projects. Sheku Naai in ‘Mirzapur2’ got huge traction and people were surprised to see the dark character that I played. Now, I want to balance both well,” said the ‘Bigg Boss8’ finalist.
The UPite is essaying the role of an undercover agent, Ganesh Barkat Ali, in ‘Inspector Avinash’. “I am playing a transgender who is an informer. I am very excited playing this role, as, first of all, it’s very challenging, and then it’s with Randeep Hooda under Neeraj Pathak’s direction.”
Talking about his preparation, he said, “To get into the role, I have lost 15 kg, for which I am running for two hours every morning and evening while surviving on black coffee and veggies. In the pandemic, I have worked a lot on acting, took classes and understood the craft. When you shoot in one frame in front of classy actors like Randeep Hooda then you can’t go wrong. I also met a lot of transgender people to get into the skin of the character.”
Under contract, he refused to divulge details of the film that he will be shooting in Lucknow. Later this year, he will be shooting for Shabbir Boxwala’s next web-series ‘Peela’.
His last single was ‘Ishqam’ with Mika Singh. “It’s now nearing 80 million views and after its release. Next to come is my solo ‘Sugar Daddy’ that I shot in Dubai after recovering from Covid-19. Now, I wish to balance both music and acting. With God’s grace, I am doing quality work in both. And, it’s probably because I am passionate about what I do and love my work to the core!”
Ali revealed that after everything came to standstill during the lockdown, he discovered the world of mobile apps. “I have become an app king! I have earned good money through mobile apps. With no work, I was doing live streaming for 8-10 hours a day. After all, EMIs to bharni hain na!” he added on a lighter note!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Quli Mirza: I wish to balance singing and acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but don't expect them to be on it
- Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in inelegant but empowering show
- Bombay Begums review: Terrific performances by Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami and Manish Chaudhary smooth out the creases in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma has a funny response
- Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Arya: I had nothing to lose but to win everything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
X-Men star Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision finale, Twitter reacts
- The WandaVision finale premiered on Friday. X-Men star Sophie Turner took to Instagram and deemed it as the 'best show on TV.' Here's how fans have reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Sharma: We shouldn’t get carried away with narratives woven around ideologies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajniesh Duggall: It’s my time now and things are falling in place too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision finale: Fans feel betrayed after several fan theories proven wrong
- WandaVision premiered its ninth and final episode on Friday. While it was a satisfying end to Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Phase 4 project, fans feel betrayed over a revelation made.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Threats and intimidation to artistes have no place in the creative space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohanlal: We create movies for the audience alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namit Das: The real credit goes to the directors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I would love to get married but don’t know where my guy is
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka begins Citadel shoot in London, gets a warm welcome on sets
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision director warns disappointment awaits many fans ahead of finale
- WandaVision will premiere its final episode on Friday. Ahead of the finale, director Matt Shakman teases the ending and praises Elizabeth Olsen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox