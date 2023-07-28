Alia Bhatt to take sister Pooja Bhatt out of Bigg Boss OTT 2, when she visits the house to promote Rocky Aur Rani?

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt, who has been one of the strongest contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, will reportedly exit the show soon. As per BiggBoss_Tak's latest update on Twitter, or X, Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this Weekend ka Vaar (weekend special episode) to promote her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and take her sister Pooja out of the show. Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Alia Bhatt could take sister Pooja home

Alia Bhatt could take Pooja Bhatt out of Bigg Boss house, as per latest buzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, several reports had claimed that Pooja Bhatt has decided to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 midway due to medical reasons. However, the latest speculation is that the filmmaker-actor is leaving the show due to prior commitments.

BiggBoss_Tak said on Friday, “According to a Source, Pooja Bhatt ji has contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is speculation that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this weekend ka vaar to promote her film and possibly take her sister, Pooja ji, out of the show. That's why she seen often entering confession room maybe for negotiating and discussions on contract. However, please note that all of this is assumptions. Stay tuned for further updates!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reactions to Pooja Bhatt's alleged exit

Pooja has often spoken about her personal life, including her battle with alcoholism, and also shared her views on the fights between other contestants. Many reacted to the news of Pooja, who is leaving the show. A person said on Twitter or X, "Haha!! This Weekend ka War script is going to be sympathy card for Pooja Bhatt."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another joked, "Maybe she is entering the confession room to check the script. You never know." A Bigg Boss follower also said, "Yeah, it seems she was also saying in her group (on the show) that she will leave soon." A person also said, "Agar Alia aayegi to maza aayega (If Alia comes on the show to take Pooja home, it will be fun to watch)."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid are in the house along with Pooja Bhatt. Falaq Naaz was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been streaming on JioCinema since June. The previous Bigg Boss OTT season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, is the host.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON