Alliance winner: Mini Mathur beats Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani to lift the trophy, takes home 50 lakhs prize money

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s reality show Alliance has crowned its first-ever winner. Mini Mathur emerged victorious after beating Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni in the finale to lift the trophy. Following her win, Mini said she hopes her journey inspires more women to believe in themselves and pursue their ambitions.

Mini Mathur wins Alliance

Mini Mathur wins Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance.

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While Aly was already a finalist as he was the Ace of the Week, the remaining contestants, Ruhee Dosani, Mini Mathur, Niti Taylor and Kushal Tandon, had to compete in a head-to-head challenge to become finalists. Kushal lost to Mini in the semi-final, while Niti lost to Ruhee, making Ruhee and Mini the finalists alongside Aly.

The finale also saw some drama as the former contestants returned to the house and confronted the remaining contestants. Many of them targeted Vanshaj Singh. Daisy Shah slammed him for saying that she had made no contribution to the show. Seema Sajdeh also called out the contestants for claiming that she and Sohail Khan had come on the show for a vacation. This was followed by the system showing the journey videos of the three finalists.

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{{^usCountry}} Ruhee, Aly and Mini Mathur then battled it out in the finale task to win codes for the vault containing the show’s prize money. The task required the three finalists to collect balls from a box, build a bridge and carry the balls to a platform, where they had to balance three balls together. Only then could they obtain a code to open the vault. Mini managed to collect three codes, while Aly collected two. She eventually emerged as the winner. Mini Mathur’s winning speech {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruhee, Aly and Mini Mathur then battled it out in the finale task to win codes for the vault containing the show’s prize money. The task required the three finalists to collect balls from a box, build a bridge and carry the balls to a platform, where they had to balance three balls together. Only then could they obtain a code to open the vault. Mini managed to collect three codes, while Aly collected two. She eventually emerged as the winner. Mini Mathur’s winning speech {{/usCountry}}

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Kushal praised Mini and called her the first lady of Alliance. In her winning speech, Mini said, "In these six weeks, I have lived a life. This is my first reality show; before this, I had never considered doing a captive reality show. I said yes because I love sports and competition, and I am glad some of my friends forced me to do this. I didn't think I would be able to survive here for more than a week because when life looks good on the other side, you find reasons not to make it uncomfortable. But there were things I wanted to prove to myself and some things I was reconsidering about my life. But I walked in here, and I fell in love. I fell in love with each one of the contestants. They have helped me a lot throughout the journey."

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She added, "This is much more than I ever hoped for, and I think I did it with dignity and grace. I hope all women get inspired a bit after watching me because I think now the sky is the limit and I will push myself way more."