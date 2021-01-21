Amid Tandav row, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar demands action against makers of Mirzapur

Amid the Tandav controversy, BJP Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Sonkar, has demanded action on the makers of the Mirzapur web series.

While speaking to ANI, Sonkar said that he is happy that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of complaints against Tandav web series, but also demanded that action be taken against the makers of Mirzapur, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people belonging to the region.

"I am thankful to CM Yogi Adityanath but I also urge him to take action against the makers of Mirzapur web series. The reason being that this web series has badly hurt the sentiments of people and image of Mirzapur," Sonkar told ANI.

"Mirzapur is famous for carpet business and for the Maa Vindhyavasini Shaktipeeth which is one of the most sacred religious centres for Hindus. But the makers of Mirzapur web series have damaged the image of the district globally and have hurt the sentiments of people," he added.

Sonkar further demanded that a heavy penalty should be levied on the makers of Mirzapur, adding that the money accrued from the fine should be spent for the development of the region.

"The web series has projected Mirzapur as a hub of illegal weapon business which is incorrect," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government will register a case against Amazon Prime India's web series Tandav. This came after several FIRs were registered in different parts of the country against Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday announced that the cast and crew of the show have decided to implement changes in the Amazon Prime Video series in order to address the backlash against its content.

Earlier on Monday, the cast and crew of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer political-drama had extended their apologies to the viewers for "unintentionally" hurting their sentiments.

An FIR was registered on Monday at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's head of India original content Aparna Purohit, Zafar, show producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

