Amol Parashar: OTTs helped content to move beyond sex, romance and action

When actor Amol Parashar began his journey on OTT platforms in 2016, it was an uncharted territory. But the Feels Like Ishq (2021) actor was unafraid to take the risk because he wanted to explore the newer mediums and tell newer stories.

“It [OTT] was experimental in the sense that not many people were doing the long form stories. It was being explored at a very small scale and may be just two or three people were doing it at that time. I think what we realised then was that the audience don’t care where they are watching as long as they like what they are watching,” he shares.

Talking about Tripling, a series that revolves around siblings,the 35-year-old adds that no Bollywood producer would ever back such a story.

He says, “There was no sex, no romance , no action, people were like kya bhai behen ki story bana rahe ho. But OTTs helped content to move beyond sex, romance and action.”

Parashar, who has starred in OTT projects such as Sardar Udham, Cash and the recently released, 36 Farmhouse, says he is glad that people are trying newer things irrespective of whether it succeed or fails.

Happy to see the tide turning, he explains, “Pehle aisa hota tha that they would only replicate a formula. Now people are seeking different things to watch. The audience is very vocal and very strong about their opinion. Earlie,r I used to be unsure about trying newer subject but now I don’t hesitate because I know that there are people out there looking for novelty. The audience has finer feedback than critics. They are smart audiences and they want to be challenged and you also get challenged in return.”

And with this new appetite for newer content has also resulted in there being so much to choose from as actors, something that Parashar also acknowledges.

“Itna saara kaam hai abhi ki I have to say no to 80 % of the work. So choosing that 20 % becomes all the more crucial because that is what will decide how your next two years is going to look like. It is an interesting pressure to have. I am learning and enjoying ki naa kaise bolte hai,” he ends.