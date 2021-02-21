Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work
I feel lucky that I managed to stick around and do some good work. People thought that I was on a break and as I am lowkey as a person, which also didn’t help. I didn’t want to do work for the sake of it,” says Amrita Puri about her intermittent career.
She is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well. “Especially in Covid times, we need inspirational and uplifting stories and I am glad that the audiences enjoyed our show. Last year’s lockdown affected and depressed me, especially the feeling of being locked up, as I couldn’t step out. Of course, others suffered more, including the migrants and I did whatever was I possibly could and contributed to charities. But one felt really helpless,” she says, glad that 2021 started with a bang with releases and shoots going in full swing.
The actor debuted with Aisha (2010) and followed it with Kai Po Che! (2013) but wasn’t seen for a longtime onscreen. Then in 2016, she starred in TV shows such as P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and recently appeared in OTT shows, Four More Shots Please! and Made In Heaven. She admits her career has been up and down, and not smooth at all. “When I did Aisha, I got a lot of praise and thought I would get work equivalent to the praise but it wasn’t the case. I struggled to find good work. I felt disappointment. People wanted me to play similar role and couldn’t think that I could play other kinds of roles. People were looking for a typical heroine material and I think I am heroine material (laughs). I don’t know what they wanted. I had to work hard to break that image. Back then, roles other than the lead didn’t stand out but today are appreciated,” she shares.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'
- Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision Ep 7: Agatha and Spectrum's debut floods the internet with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox