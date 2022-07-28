Ananya Panday gets Kartik Aaryan to speak with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan after long feud

Ananya Panday appears to have played peacemaker between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. After their alleged feud simmered silently for months, Ananya got them to talk during the quiz round of the chat show. (Also read: Koffee With Karan ep 4: Karan Johar confirms Ananya Panday dated Ishaan Khatter)

Ananya appeared on Karan Johar's chat show with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda to promote their upcoming movie. In the final quiz round of the show, Karan asked both of them to call up celebrities and tell them to say ‘Hey Karan it’s me.' Ananya rang up her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik and asked him to help her out. As soon as he heard Kartik's name, Karan gave a smile. Kartik obliged and said ‘Hey Karan it's me'. Karan imagined Kartik would be busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the actor confirmed it was true. Karan then thanked Kartik for participating in the game.

The actor was to star with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in Dostana 2, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Earlier last year, it was reported that the actor was no longer a part of the film due to differences with the team, including Karan. Karan’s Dharma Productions in a statement had said, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Recently, a video from the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards event, showed them sitting at the same table, and joking with each other.

Kartik has refused to address feud rumours. Talking about his journey so far in Bollywood, Kartik said last year: “Main kisi camp ka part nahi hoon aur main aaj tak apni filmein ki hai, main khud apne talent pe yahaan pe aaya hoon aur aage bhi aise badta rahunga. I'm really happy ki main apna ek filmography bana raha hoon. (I am not part of any camp. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will continue to do so in the future. I am really happy that I’m making a filmography of my own).” Kartik was speaking at the Agenda AajTak 2021.

