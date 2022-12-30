Anchal Singh on admitting she has no work in last six months: 'Sach kabse itna courageous ho gaya?'

Anchal Singh, who appeared in two web series this year, revealed that work has slowed down for her in the last six months. The actor had pivotal roles in Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and SonyLIV's Undekhi season 2 this year. Last week, Anchal shared a lengthy post on Instagram explaining why she had been missing in action all this time. (Also read: Undekhi 2 actor Nandish Sandhu: I have been replaced in projects due to people’s connections)

She wrote on Instagram, "Everyday I get asked by people what am I doing next or why wasn't I part of any roundtables or why haven't I been nominated for my work. For all those interested, here's the truth - 1. I haven't been asked to audition for any role in a series or a movie in the last 6 months apart from 2 at the max. When I made calls to check, I have been told that no work is happening right now. And nominations obv is not in my hands." Sharing all the work she has done in different industries over the past 12 years, the actor was still without work.

She concluded her post saying, "The truth is bitter. Despite all of this, I am sitting at home. I don't have work. It upsets me & is quite depressing. But it is what it is!! It's the year end, I have come to my family & enjoying the real love here."

The actor had ended her post saying she would keep at it as it was her dream to be an actor like Tabu or Vidya Balan. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aanchal spoke up about sharing the truth about her career. She said, “Sach kabse itna courageous ho gaya (When did truth become courageous)? I was just showing them the reality that getting such acclaim doesn’t mean you have climbed the ladder of success. It means that you have the ability but you need to prove yourself three-four times.”

She also added, “It is also a little sad that we are scared and ashamed to admit that we aren’t doing any work right now. It doesn’t mean your journey isn’t important and you are less than others. It doesn’t mean you won’t work from now onwards. It only means that this is your current state. In my case, after a lot of struggle, I have still done work. But there are so many people who have a lot of talent but they aren’t getting opportunities. So, it’s important that we stick by each other and offer faith.”

Meanwhile Anchal's colleagues and other members of the industry extended their support after the actor posted about work. Actors Aditya Rawal and Patralekhaa dropped red heart emojis on her post, while co-star Shweta Tripathi Sharma wrote, "You are a (diamond emoji) and there’s nothing more important than that. Shine tou karogey hi, aaj nahi tou kal (you will shine, today or tomorrow) (hug emoji)." One fan offered advice and said, "Sometimes the most talented people also have to be the most patient. Wish you all the luck you deserve!"

