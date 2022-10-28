Angad Bedi: I loved PV Sindhu’s down-to-earth attitude

Angad Bedi has always been vocal about his love for sports. And recently, when the actor met badminton champion PV Sindhu for the first time, at an event in Mumbai last week, he was impressed with her down-to-earth demeanour. This was his first interaction with her, but he tells us that they had many common topics to talk about.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 39-year-old, who shared a meal with Sindhu, says, “I have great admiration for PV Sindhu and our first meeting was fabulous. She is down-to-earth, has a pleasant personality and is so sweet. She plays professional sport, and as I come from a sports background (he is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi), it was lovely to talk about her fitness process, her preparation for an important match, her training, etc. I tried to understand her mindset, what she thinks, how she thinks, and her mental equilibrium. It was a great chat.”

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) actor believes he is quite conditioned to think like a sportsperson due to his father. “My discipline has been of a sportsperson. I also wanted to understand how Sindhu comes back from injuries, from a poor performance or how she keeps herself motivated throughout the year with such a busy calendar,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor calls his interaction with Sindhu, 27, a time well spent and hopes that his children also get into sports. “Hopefully, we will interact more in the coming future. I also want the influence of sport on my children. I would love it if my son and daughter take up a sport,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON