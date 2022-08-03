Anil Kapoor on being told he even looks fitter than his yoga trainers: 'Nahi, ek safed baal hai mera'

Anil Kapoor is undoubtedly among the fittest actors in Bollywood. At 65, Anil still has a gruelling workout regime. The actor will now be seen tackling various allegations made against him on the comedy trial room drama, Case Toh Banta Hai. The new trailer of the show is out now. Also read: Anil Kapoor discusses fatherhood with son-in-law Anand Ahuja

The trailer shows a dapper Anil sitting in the witness box with Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma playing lawyers and Kusha Kapila playing the judge of the day. Kusha asks Anil about what kind of yoga he is practicing these days to look so young that even his yoga trainers have at least 10-12 grey hair strands, but he has none. Anil denies the charge levelled against him and says, “Nahi, ek safed baal hai mera (No, I have one grey hair).”

The courtroom comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai airs on Amazon miniTV. Talking about his appearance on the show, Anil said, “If there's ever a courtroom I want to be a guest in, it's the courtroom of comedy! That was my reaction when I first heard about the show! These guys are brilliant at their craft and unbelievably hilarious. Their comic timing, the atrangi ilzaams (funny accusations), their punch lines, everything was just absolutely hilarious. Mera Case Toh Ban Gaya hai show pe, aap dekho miniTV pe, kitna sahi, kitna galat! (I am bound to fight my case, you figure out how wrong or right I am).”

Anil Kapoor's Case Toh Banta Hai will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV on August 5. It is available for free viewing within the Amazon Shopping app.

Anil was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, in which he was paired opposite Neetu Kapoor. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and showed Anil as a fun-loving man, who falls in love with another woman despite being married.

