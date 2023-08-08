AP Dhillon First Of A Kind trailer: Docuseries traces Punjabi popstar's rise to stardom

Do you know the full name of AP Dhillon? Or his first name? Well, an upcoming docuseries on Prime Video India will tell you that and more. AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind will document the rise of the Punjabi pop star to super stardom. (Also Read: AP Dhillon on Sidhu Moose Wala's death: ‘People will never know what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist’)

Trailer out

AP Dhillon's docuseries will premiere on Prime Video India on August 18

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Video India dropped the trailer or the series preview of the AP Dhillon docuseries on Tuesday. Two of his most popular songs, Summer High and Brown Munde, can be heard across the trailer. Several voices peppered throughout the trailer call him “one of the most prolific artists of our time" and the “greatest artist in the world," and talk about how “he changed the whole Punjabi music game." Excerpts of his concerts with huge attendance populate the first half of the trailer.

Man over music

The second half of the trailer suddenly goes silent. AP is seen standing on the edge of a peak, looking into the forest and the sky. He's also seen greeting a fan with “Sastriyakal," helping out an old lady, and fishing alone. He then sits down in front of the camera, decked up in white, and introduces himself as “Amrit.” That's when the trailer ends, reminding us that we may know the music but we don't know the man himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The synopsis of the docuseries directed by Jay Ahmed states, “In AP Dhillon First of a Kind, the secretive global superstar and the small, close team behind his massive success finally tell their story. Featuring unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access, AP takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation.” AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will release on Prime Video on August 18.

About AP Dhillon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritpal Singh Dhillon is a 30-year-old Indo-Canadian singer, rapper, and record producer involved in Punjabi pop music. His Run-Up Records label-mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxr will also be seen in the docuseries. His other popular songs include Majhail, Excuses, Insane, and Dil Nu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.