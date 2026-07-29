Apoorva Mukhija exits Lock Upp 2 as she backs Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, reacts to trolls: ‘I got my fat cheque’

Apoorva Mukhija, commonly referred to as The Rebel Kid, has at last come out and replied to the trolling she has been receiving since her fleeting stint on the reality show, Lock Upp 2. The content creator, who participated in the reality show as an Informer and not as a competitor, has managed to reply to her critics in several Instagram stories as she is vacationing in Ibiza.

What Apoorva Mukhija said

Apoorva Mukhija reacts to the trolls after exiting Lock Upp 2.

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Speaking about the backlash, Apoorva took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and said she couldn't defend herself earlier because of the show's contract.

“Tum logon ne mujhe itni zyada gaali di hai and I couldn’t post because I was under contract ki I can’t show that I am out of the show. Mera kaam tha ungli karna, mera kaam tha jaake logon se ladayi karna. (You all abused me so much, and I couldn’t post anything because I was under contract and wasn’t allowed to reveal that I was out of the show. My job was to provoke people. My job was to go around and pick fights)," she said.

‘I got my fat cheque,’ says Apoorva Mukhija

She further stated that her role in the house was to instigate fights to shape the game's dynamics. She noted that whenever the participants declined to engage in fights, she had to find ways of causing chaos.

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{{^usCountry}} She went onto add, “I tried so hard to create conflicts between contestants…nobody wanted to fight. It was my job, and I got paid to do it. I couldn’t not do it. So when no one else was fighting, I had to go and fight with people because that usually creates a ripple effect. For example, if my friend Rahul and I are fighting, then whoever is Rahul’s enemy will also start targeting him. That’s just how human psychology works. But it’s okay—you can love me or hate me. I got my fat cheque, I got my reels, and I’m in Ibiza!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went onto add, “I tried so hard to create conflicts between contestants…nobody wanted to fight. It was my job, and I got paid to do it. I couldn’t not do it. So when no one else was fighting, I had to go and fight with people because that usually creates a ripple effect. For example, if my friend Rahul and I are fighting, then whoever is Rahul’s enemy will also start targeting him. That’s just how human psychology works. But it’s okay—you can love me or hate me. I got my fat cheque, I got my reels, and I’m in Ibiza!" {{/usCountry}}

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Apoorva says she didn’t need to fight for screen time

In response to the people who were blaming her for trying to seek attention, Apoorva told that there was no way her presence would be out of the picture because of the character she had been assigned by the directors.

“And mujhe kisise bhi footage khane ki zarurat nahi hai. Because agar unhone mujhe 5 din ke liye show mein daala hai, to get their cost back, unhe mujhe dikhana padega. (And I don’t need to steal anyone’s limelight. If the makers brought me into the show for five days, to get their cost back, they had to make sure I was visible)."

She further added, “Whatever I did, they had to show me because I entered the house as the Informer. So I didn’t need to fight with people just to get screen time. Those episodes were always going to revolve around me."

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In her brief stint at the Lock Upp house, Apoorva created headlines after being embroiled in a heated verbal spat with Varun Yadav (Laila), who she claims is a misogynist. She has had several heated discussions with other participants too.

Apoorva backs Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde

She made it clear that when she first came into the show, she had a negative impression of Shilpa Shinde, but then realised she had been too hasty in her judgment. Apoorva expressed her admiration for Shilpa’s caring attitude, as she never refused any of the participants' food, even under the difficult circumstances in the house.

She also showered praise on Shreya Kalra, saying she admired her determination to win the competition. “You just want to win. I hope you win. I have never wanted anything this intensely, bro.. You deserve to win. You run the show,” she added. She also felt that Ram Kapoor was the contestant running the show.

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Later, Apoorva posted another Instagram Story supporting both contestants, writing, “Fully think my girl Shreya or Shilpa should win the show.”

About Lock Upp 2

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 places celebrities inside a jail-themed house, where they must survive by completing tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The show is set to conclude next week, with the winner taking home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.