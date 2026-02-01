AR Rahman says ‘messages get corrupted on the way’ in first appearance on Kapil Sharma's show post ‘communal’ remark row

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently made headlines over his remarks, which many assumed hinted at communal bias in the film industry – a comment he later clarified. Now, during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rahman quipped that the whisper game on the show highlights how messages get distorted in transit. AR Rahman, along with the team of Gandhi Talks, was a guest on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Rahman says messages get ‘corrupted’ Over the weekend, Rahman was seen as a guest on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During one segment of Kapil Sharma show, the Oscar-winning composer reflected on the show’s whisper game, saying it is the perfect example of how messages often get twisted in transit.

“This is a good exercise to see how information gets misunderstood. Different states, different cultures. The problem with the world is this, how messages get corrupted on the way,” he said.

Rahman appeared on the show to promote his latest project as a composer, Kishor Pandurang Belekar’s silent film Gandhi Talks, alongside the film’s cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav.

Talking about the music of Gandhi Talks, Rahman said, “If there are no dialogues, it’s such a celebration of music. Because you have all the real estate to do music, but also terrifying because people will be judging. Every note will be exposed.” He added that Belekar is the first filmmaker to not find fault in any of his compositions. “He’s the first director who never came and told me anything negative and said, ‘I don’t like this.’ Whatever I give, he takes it. Even if I play ‘tang’, he would say yes,” he mentioned.

Rahman stirs controversy Recently, Rahman made headlines for his remark, which sparked widespread backlash. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he ever felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.

The Oscar-winning music composer later shared a statement apologising for the ‘pain’ caused. In the video, Rahman said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”