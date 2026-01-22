Border 2 box office prediction: Sunny Deol film to surpass Dhurandhar, Chhaava with massive start; may even beat Gadar 2
Border 2 box office collections are expected to get a roaring start if the advance booking trends are any indication.
Border 2 box office: While Telugu cinema has had a happy start to 2026 courtesy of Chiranjeevi, Hindi cinema is still searching for its first hit of the year. If trends are any indication, Sunny Deol is arriving to change that. The veteran actor’s upcoming war drama, Border 2, is set for a huge start on Friday, potentially breaking several box office records, and maybe even registering the best opening of Sunny’s career.
Border 2 advance booking update
The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Wednesday, hours after the pre-sales began in select overseas markets like Canada, Germany, and Australia. The advance bookings are now in full flow worldwide. A little over three days after the advance bookings began, Border 2 is doing well, having sold just under 2 lakh tickets nationwide for its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film’s day 1 advance booking gross is touching ₹5.75 crore as of 9 AM on Thursday. The Anurag Singh directorial is selling almost 4K tickets per hour on BookMyShow on Thursday morning, up by 100% since Tuesday. Border 2 is expected to pick up pace on the final day, with the advance expected to cross ₹10 crore by midnight.
Border 2 box office prediction
While the advance booking pace of Border 2 has not been breakneck, it has still been better than some of the recent Bollywood biggies, including even Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh actioner had not crossed ₹4 crore in advance bookings a day before its release. Border 2 has done almost ₹6 crore at the same time. Trade pundits say Border 2’s opening day collection will easily beat Dhurandhar’s mark of ₹28 crore, as well as the first day collections of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹31 crore).
As of Thursday morning, the film is projected to open at around ₹32-35 crore net in India, a big opening for Sunny Deol, whose last film, Jaat, opened at ₹9 crore. A few optimistic predictions say that the film can even cross ₹40 crore on day one if word of mouth is positive and spot bookings pick up in smaller centres, a strong fanbase for Sunny. If that happens, Border 2 may surpass Gadar 2's opening-day collections of ₹40.1 crore.
All about Border 2
A sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, the 2026 film is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film releases in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day.
