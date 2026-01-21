Border 2 advance booking update: Sunny Deol film sells one lakh tickets in 48 hours, still outpacing Dhurandhar
Border 2 advance booking is inching towards ₹3.5 crore for the opening day with two more days to go before the Sunny Deol film releases.
Border 2 advance booking: The advance booking for the war drama Border 2 is on in full swing. The film has opened in 9000 shows across India, with more being added every hour as the release date approaches. With two days to go for the release, Border 2 is already racking up impressive numbers, selling over a lakh tickets and outpacing recent hits like Dhurandhar.
Border 2 advance booking update
The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning. By Wednesday morning, a little over 48 hours after it began, the film had sold over one lakh tickets according to trade sources. Trade tracker Sacnilk puts the film’s advance booking for its opening day at ₹3.43 crore. As DOLBY CINE shows for the film opening over the next two days, the figure will climb higher at a faster rate. As of Wednesday morning, the film is selling 3K tickets per hour on BookMyShow, with the pace picking up every hour.
How Border 2 fares against other films
With two days to go for release, Border 2’s day 1 advance booking gross has already crossed the mark of Sunny Deol’s previous big release Jaat, which had collected ₹2.4 crore in advance bookings, and opened at ₹9 crore net. At this point, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had collected ₹2.5 crore for its first day. This means Border 2 is outpacing it as well. Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore net in India. With Border 2's advance booking moving at a quicker rate, it is a promising sign for its opening day collections.
All about Border 2
A sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, the 2026 film is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film releases in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment. Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.