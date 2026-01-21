Border 2 advance booking update: Sunny Deol film sells one lakh tickets in 48 hours, still outpacing Dhurandhar

Border 2 advance booking: The advance booking for the war drama Border 2 is on in full swing. The film has opened in 9000 shows across India, with more being added every hour as the release date approaches. With two days to go for the release, Border 2 is already racking up impressive numbers, selling over a lakh tickets and outpacing recent hits like Dhurandhar. Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol returns to the battlefield in this war drama.

Border 2 advance booking update The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning. By Wednesday morning, a little over 48 hours after it began, the film had sold over one lakh tickets according to trade sources. Trade tracker Sacnilk puts the film’s advance booking for its opening day at ₹3.43 crore. As DOLBY CINE shows for the film opening over the next two days, the figure will climb higher at a faster rate. As of Wednesday morning, the film is selling 3K tickets per hour on BookMyShow, with the pace picking up every hour.

How Border 2 fares against other films With two days to go for release, Border 2’s day 1 advance booking gross has already crossed the mark of Sunny Deol’s previous big release Jaat, which had collected ₹2.4 crore in advance bookings, and opened at ₹9 crore net. At this point, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had collected ₹2.5 crore for its first day. This means Border 2 is outpacing it as well. Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore net in India. With Border 2's advance booking moving at a quicker rate, it is a promising sign for its opening day collections.