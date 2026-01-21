Amid trolling, Varun Dhawan wins praise from Major Hoshiyar Dahiya's son for his performance in Border 2: ‘Mind-blowing’
Varun Dhawan's portrayal of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in Border 2 won the heart of his son Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya.
Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Border 2 unveiled The Braves of the Soil – Tribute trailer, backed by the song Mitti Ke Bete. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a grand event attended by Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. During the event, Varun, who has been facing trolling for his performance, received praise for his portrayal of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya.
Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya's son praises Varun Dhawan's performance in Border 2
During the event, Varun invited Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, the son of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, to say a few words about The Braves of the Soil – Tribute trailer. Colonel Dahiya said, "Thank you, Varun. Especially when we all saw this song visually, Mitti Ke Bete is an inspiration in a true sense for every soldier, and Ghar Lautke Naa Aaye is a tribute to soldiers' family and their feelings, and that has been blatantly portrayed."
He then went on to praise Varun’s performance in the film and said, "And secondly, the character that Varun is playing is that of my father and the way he has portrayed it on the silver screen, mind-blowing." This comes amid the trolling the actor has been facing, with many criticising his facial expressions and accusing him of ‘overacting’.
The actor has been facing this trolling since the first song of the film, Ghar Kab Aaoge, was released in December. During the event, he even hit back at trolls, saying, "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze k liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday)."
About Border 2
Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, the film is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.
