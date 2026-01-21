Amid trolling, Varun Dhawan wins praise from Major Hoshiyar Dahiya's son for his performance in Border 2: ‘Mind-blowing’

During the event, Varun invited Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, the son of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, to say a few words about The Braves of the Soil – Tribute trailer. Colonel Dahiya said, "Thank you, Varun. Especially when we all saw this song visually, Mitti Ke Bete is an inspiration in a true sense for every soldier, and Ghar Lautke Naa Aaye is a tribute to soldiers' family and their feelings, and that has been blatantly portrayed."

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Border 2 unveiled The Braves of the Soil – Tribute trailer, backed by the song Mitti Ke Bete. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a grand event attended by Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty . During the event, Varun, who has been facing trolling for his performance, received praise for his portrayal of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya.

He then went on to praise Varun’s performance in the film and said, "And secondly, the character that Varun is playing is that of my father and the way he has portrayed it on the silver screen, mind-blowing." This comes amid the trolling the actor has been facing, with many criticising his facial expressions and accusing him of ‘overacting’.

The actor has been facing this trolling since the first song of the film, Ghar Kab Aaoge, was released in December. During the event, he even hit back at trolls, saying, "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze k liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday)."