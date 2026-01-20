'Sunny Deol is a father figure for me', says Ahan Shetty about his Border 2 co-star

Actor Ahan Shetty described his Border 2 co-star Sunny Deol as a "father figure" in his life, for whom he has great respect. Speaking with news agency ANI, Ahan Shetty expressed his gratitude to Sunny for supporting and motivating him during the making of the film. Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 is being directed by Anurag Singh.

Ahan Shetty praises Sunny Deol, calls him ‘father figure’ Ahan also shared how his father-actor Suniel Shetty feels about Sunny. "Sunny sir is a father figure for me. When my father (Suniel Shetty) talks about Sunny sir, he calls him Sunny Paa. So, if my father calls Sunny sir Sunny Paa, then you can imagine the respect I hold for him. The border picture is of Sunny sir and me, Varun, and Diljit are the supporting pillars. So, for him to accept me the way he has, it means a lot. As I said, he is a father figure for me. He supported me in a very good way. He pushed me," said Ahan.

Ahan talks about his memories of Border Ahan also recalled his initial memories of Border, saying that he fell in love with the Indian army and decided to join the profession after watching the film. "I was very young when Border was released. I fell in love with the Indian army after I watched the film. I dreamt of joining the Indian Army. However, down the line, when I took part in school dramas, I decided to become an actor. I guess I can say that my dream of becoming an actor started with Border," he added.