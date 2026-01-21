'Friday ko pata chalega': Varun Dhawan has curt message for those trolling him for Border 2

Actor Varun Dhawan has broken his silence on the trolling he has received after the trailer of his upcoming film, Border 2, was released earlier this month. Varun plays a late war hero in Anurag Singh’s war drama, and his facial expressions and smile were criticised after the trailer launch, becoming the subject of many memes. At an event ahead of the film’s release, Varun said he has learnt to ‘shut down the noise’ around such trolling. Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the upcoming film Border 2. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Varun Dhawan addresses trolling On Tuesday, Varun joined his co-star Ahan Shetty and other members of the Border 2 crew for the film’s 'Braves of the Soil' tribute trailer launch in Mumbai. While speaking at the event, he was asked about his reaction to the memes floating around and the trolling he has received. Varun said, “I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday).”

The actor reiterated that he has faith in the film and the performances of the cast. He emphasised, “Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing.”

About Border 2 In Border 2, Varun Dhawan plays Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a war hero who laid down his life in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film, a sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 hit, also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23.