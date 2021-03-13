IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Arham Abbasi: I just want to win hearts with my craft
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
web series

Arham Abbasi: I just want to win hearts with my craft

Lucknowite Arham Abbasi is currently doing a TV serial, has a film and three OTT shows coming up this year. Playing a guy-next-door, baddie, student leader, gangster and a shemale, he is enjoying the variety of roles he is getting to play.
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST

Lucknowite Arham Abbasi is currently doing a TV serial, has a film and three OTT shows coming up this year. Playing a guy-next-door, baddie, student leader, gangster and a shemale, he is enjoying the variety of roles he is getting to play.

“Mujhe hero banney ka bilkul shauk nahi hai! Heroism and all are fine, but I just want to be known as a good actor and performer. Even if I am called an underrated actor, I am absolutely fine with it as it means that you are a good actor! I just want to win hearts with my craft,” said the actor who has played parallel lead in the feature film ‘Game Over’.

His yet-to-release film ‘Zindagi Mumbai’ is currently travelling the film festival circuit where his character doubles into a shemale at night to earn money.

Interestingly, he plays the same character in two different web series, based on real incidents, one of which has been shot in Lucknow.

Arham explains, “The series, ‘Shukla The Terror’, is based on dreaded gangster Sri Prakash Shukla, where I play Anurag Tripathi, a gangster from Varanasi. In the series ‘Prayag’, I play the same character, but it’s before he becomes a gangster. Here, I play a college boy, opposite actor Mansi Srivastava. This series is on the slain poetess Madhumita Shukla but the entire show is from my perspective, so, despite having many characters, mine is very important.” In another upcoming series, ‘Kabutri’, he plays the negative lead.

He has made a comeback with a daily soap on TV after ‘Suhani Se Ek Ladki’ (2017).

“Currently, I am playing the younger brother of the male protagonist in the show ‘Imlie’ who has returned from abroad and is suffering cancer. Being a fit person, it’s again challenging to play such a ‘seedha-sadha’ character, who is ill but then that’s the job of an actor to justify with looks, body language and acting.”

Arham has studied in Lucknow Christian College and thereafter, he became Mr UP. “After reaching Mumbai, I started with the show ‘Webbed’ and then a very small role in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbat’. Those paved the way for shows like ‘Halla Bol’, ‘It’s Complicated’, ‘Pyar Tune Kya Kiya’ and ‘Crime Patrol’. In my hometown also, I have earlier shot for ‘Baawre’ and ‘Savdhan India’ but ‘Prayag’ is my proper shoot.”

His film, in which he plays a parallel lead role did not work but with OTT platforms he is getting good work. “Had the film worked, it would have been a different ball game. But, now with these web projects I feel on track,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
web series

Arham Abbasi: I just want to win hearts with my craft

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Lucknowite Arham Abbasi is currently doing a TV serial, has a film and three OTT shows coming up this year. Playing a guy-next-door, baddie, student leader, gangster and a shemale, he is enjoying the variety of roles he is getting to play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Often people approach me with offers that are ‘female protagonist role hai, central character hai, festival ke liye film’. It is funny as they think these words will make me accept the projects but that is not my driving force,” says Shweta.
“Often people approach me with offers that are ‘female protagonist role hai, central character hai, festival ke liye film’. It is funny as they think these words will make me accept the projects but that is not my driving force,” says Shweta.
web series

Shweta Tripathi Sharma: I had auditioned for Dangal and Secret Superstar

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:36 PM IST
After a successful 2020, with hit projects like Raat Akeli Hai, Cargo, Mirzapur season 2 and The Gone Game, the actor has four projects lined up this year and is glad she hasn’t reached a point where she had to refuse projects due to date issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
web series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier first reactions tease big action, political drama

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 PM IST
  • The first reactions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere episode have arrived online. Read on to know what critics think of Marvel's latest show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj says it is difficult to turn down projects these days because most offers are really worth it and choosing some has become difficult.
Manoj says it is difficult to turn down projects these days because most offers are really worth it and choosing some has become difficult.
web series

Manoj Bajpayee: Acting is difficult; one can’t say I have arrived

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The actor’s finding it difficult to turn down projects these days as most of them are really worth it; he says the focus is always on the content and one has to work hard to create a memorable character
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amruta Subhash in a still from Bombay Begums.
Amruta Subhash in a still from Bombay Begums.
web series

After NCPCR's objection to Bombay Begums, Hansal asks 'do they actually work'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Hansal Mehta has reacted to NCPCR demanding the removal of Bombay Begums from Netflix. The body has objected to the portrayal of children on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vanessa Kirby shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching The Crown. (AFP)
Vanessa Kirby shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching The Crown. (AFP)
web series

Vanessa Kirby finds Meghan Markle, Prince Harry watching The Crown 'quite mad'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in The Crown, shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching the Netflix show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aasif Khan on his visit to Lucknow (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
Actor Aasif Khan on his visit to Lucknow (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
web series

Aasif Khan: Gambles have worked best for me

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Actor Aasif Khan had a wonderful 2020, with the year seeing the release of ‘Jamtara’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Mirzapur2’. Since then, he has shot two OTT series and one film, while playing the lead in one of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on divisive finale: 'I don't forgive Wanda'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has said that she doesn't 'forgive' Wanda for what she did in the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pratik Gandhi feels cinema has no language
Actor Pratik Gandhi feels cinema has no language
web series

Pratik Gandhi: Open to exploring different regional cinema

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
It was Gujarati cinema which paved the way to success for Pratik Gandhi, and the actor says he is in no mood to ditch the regional filmdom for Hindi films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her web projects like Pitchers, Tripling, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please!
Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her web projects like Pitchers, Tripling, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please!
web series

Maanvi Gagroo: Now people don’t approach me for sh***y parts, they know Maanvi won’t do them

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Actor Maanvi Gagroo says the perception about her as an actor has changed after her success on OTT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in a still from The Married Woman.
Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in a still from The Married Woman.
web series

The Married Woman review: Melodrama and monologues kill the charm

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The Married Woman review: Starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead, the show is mostly stereotypical, especially in the portrayal of religion and sexuality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Ali Quli Mirza strikes a pose in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Singer-actor Ali Quli Mirza strikes a pose in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
web series

Ali Quli Mirza: I wish to balance singing and acting

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:58 PM IST
After shooting OTT series ‘Mirzapur-2’ in Lucknow, the actor is back in the state capital for his next series followed by a feature film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Crown Season 4 review: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from the Netflix show.(Des Willie/Netflix)
The Crown Season 4 review: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from the Netflix show.(Des Willie/Netflix)
web series

Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but don't expect them to be on it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt leads an in-form cast in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix series.
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt leads an in-form cast in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix series.
web series

Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in inelegant but empowering show

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Bombay Begums review: Terrific performances by Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami and Manish Chaudhary smooth out the creases in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
web series

Sonakshi debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma has a funny response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP