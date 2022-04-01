Arjun Bijlani: Fiction shows bring along a lot of excitement and revelation

Actor-anchor Arjun Bijlani is in a phase where he is getting to be part of a variety of projects all at a go.

“You can say, I am all over the place (laughs)! I’m giving my best shot on different platforms and enjoying exploring whatever interesting project is coming way. I never thought that I’ll be able to win a stunt-based show that tested me in and out. Then, playing the role of the real-life hero (NSG commando Major S Unnikrishnan) was really a tough call but at the same time it made me absolutely proud of being an actor,” says the State of Siege: 26/11 and Ishq Mei Marjawan actor.”

Talking about taking work during peak of pandemic, Bijlani says, “After the first lockdown, the only thing in my head was that I have to get back to work — how long can one can sit at home without work. Being in such a profession, we cannot work from home, except in bits and pieces. So, when I got a call for this show in South Africa, for once I did dither as I had to be away from my family and that to at the peak of pandemic but then I was kab tak aise baaithenge darr ke ...bina kaam ke… Since then, more work started to happen that gave me fun mix of things to be a part of.”

Bijlani is currently seen anchoring a talent show and he is back on OTT.

“I enjoy dabbling in different genres including reality shows. It’s my fans who have given me the confidence of being myself on screen while doing reality TV. But, somewhere down the line I have and I will love being a fiction hero! So, my second OTT outing was Roohaniyat that is already streaming. It gave me such an exciting character to portray. This is what I love about fiction — it brings along a lot of thrill and revelation.”

The young actor has a strong Lucknow connect. “Being in this city is so endearing and I am happy to be back after so many years. Also the food here tempts me to keep on coming back to the city again and again.”

